‘Simpsons’ and ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Movies Among Latest Approved for California Production Tax Credit

The California Film Commission has selected 38 more film and television projects set to be produced in the Golden State to receive tax incentives through the recently expanded tax incentive program, including Disney’s upcoming feature films for the animated series “The Simpsons” and “Phineas and Ferb.”

Those projects specifically are receiving tax credits through the recent expansion of the types of projects that can qualify for California’s program to include animated productions, among others. Along with “The Simpsons Movie 2,” which is set to hit theaters in 2027, and “Phineas and Ferb,” which is being developed for Disney+, an untitled DreamWorks Animation project has also been approved for incentives.

“This round marks a truly exciting milestone for our program. For the first time, we’re welcoming animated feature films from powerhouses DreamWorks Animation and Walt Disney, alongside a strong slate of big budget features and independent productions, that bring fresh voices and original storytelling to the screen,” said Colleen Bell, director of the California Film Commission.

“With more than 45% of filming days taking place outside the traditional studio zone, we’re seeing the real-world economic impact of this program reach communities across the entire state. That’s what this program is about: creating good-paying jobs and supporting local businesses, while bolstering California’s creative economy in regions across the state,” Bell added.

Other projects approved in this round of applications include an untitled Paramount crime thriller, the dark comedy “Self-Help” starring Kirsten Dunst and produced by Will Ferrell, “Black is Blue” from Laverne Cox, and “The Renewal” from producers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

In total, 147 film and television projects have been approved by the CFC since state lawmakers raised the tax program’s cap from $330 million to $750 million, a 53% year-over-year increase. The CFC estimates that these projects will bring a combined 21,509 entertainment jobs to California and $5.5 billion in total economic activity.

Among the 38 new projects alone, 1,019 shoot days are expected to be added through these projects, with 463 of those shoot days coming outside of Los Angeles in Humboldt, Inyo, Kern, Mendocino, Nevada, San Francisco, San Diego, Marin, and Ventura counties among others.