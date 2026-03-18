‘The Pitt,’ ‘I Love LA’ and Stewie-Starring ‘Family Guy’ Spinoff to Receive California Production Tax Credit

The California Film Commission has approved 16 film and television productions for tax credits through the state’s production incentive program, including the first batch of animation productions approved by the expanded program.

Among the list of approved productions is HBO’s “The Pitt,” which is currently airing its second season and has been renewed for a third that will be shot in Los Angeles later this year. Lead star and writer-producer Noah Wyle has become one of the most prominent Hollywood stars to support the initiative to bring production jobs back to California, as he appeared with Gov. Gavin Newsom at a press event last year to celebrate the expansion of the state’s tax credit program from a $330 million annual cap to $750 million.

“We’re thrilled to produce ‘The Pitt’ right here in California, a state where so many of our cast and crew call home,” said Wyle in a statement with fellow executive producer John Wells. “Being able to produce the show on the Warner Bros. Lot in Burbank, with over 300 cast and production members working every day, underscores the value of the California production incentive program. We’re thankful for the opportunity to stay local and look forward to another production season.”

As part of the program’s expansion, animated productions and large-scale competition shows can also qualify for tax credits in California. On that front, the “Family Guy” spinoff series “Stewie” became one of the first animated titles to receive tax credits along with “President Curtis,” an upcoming Adult Swim series from “Rick & Morty” and “Community” creator Dan Harmon.

The first competition series to receive tax credits from the program is “Schooled!” an upcoming Netflix show hosted by former NASA engineer turned popular YouTuber Mark Rober and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel. The series will feature kids and teens as they are challenged by Rober to take on outlandish science and engineering challenges.

“We are grateful to be the first competition series selected by the California Film Commission to receive tax credits in California,” said Kimmel. “Mark Rober’s goal is to teach students about science and engineering, and we are proud to create jobs and produce fun, educational programming that does just that right here in our beautiful state.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the California Film Commission’s Tax Credit Program as its first animated series,” said Harmon. “Our crew is the best in the business, and the Tax Credit Program will allow us to prevent outsourcing and hire more Los Angeles-based talent.”

Other shows approved for credits include three Warner Bros. Television productions: Netflix’s “I Suck at Girls,” HBO Max’s “How to Survive Without Me” starring Ray Romano and Kaley Cuoco, and season 2 of HBO’s “Rooster” starring Steve Carell. The second season of another HBO show, “I Love LA” from showrunners Rachel Sennott and Emma Barrie, will also receive credits through California’s soundstage tax credit program, which is intended to increase the number of soundstages in the state and improve their occupancy rate.

“The California Soundstage Program is a huge boost to our show, which will film in and around Los Angeles,” said Sennott and Barrie. “It enables us to showcase the city we love and create meaningful jobs and new opportunities. We are truly grateful to be part of such an outstanding program.”

The expansion of the California tax credit program has been a linchpin in the efforts of state and local officials as well as Hollywood studios, creative and unions to reverse the years of decline in available production jobs due to the effects of the 2020 pandemic, the 2023 industry strikes, and increased competition for production. According to FilmLA, only 19,694 on-location shooting days were recorded in Los Angeles County in 2025, a 49% drop from the 38,284 shooting days recorded in 2017.