‘Sinners’ Haunted House Coming to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and Orlando

If you watched Ryan Coogler’s Oscar-winning blockbuster “Sinners” and thought, Gee, I’d like to visit Smoke and Stack’s juke joint, even with the vampires — well, pretty soon you’ll get your chance.

“Sinners” is the first announced haunted house for Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights 2026 lineup of immersive experiences. You’ll get to walk (and more importantly, scream) through the “Sinners” house beginning Aug. 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

“It’s been incredible to see audiences connect with ‘Sinners’ in such a powerful way,” said Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, producers of “Sinners” and founders of Proximity Media, in a joint statement provided by Universal. “Now, partnering with Halloween Horror Nights gives fans the chance to step even deeper into the world of the film — to feel the music, the atmosphere and the tension all around them. Watching it come to life on this scale has been really special for all of us.”

According to the official release, the “Sinners” Halloween Horror Nights house will “transport guests back in time to the popular Club Juke where they will quickly realize that nothing is as it seems when nefarious, red-eyed vampires Remmick, Bert and Joan appear with their insatiable hunger. As they attempt to evade the vampires at every turn, fans will encounter some of their favorite characters lifted straight from the film, including Sammie, Mary, Annie, Pearline and Cornbread. Caught in a deadly struggle between twins Smoke and Stack and the bloodthirsty vampires, guests must survive the night – because the terror will only relent once the sun rises.”

Although not mentioned, it would be incredible to have a moment of reprieve from the vampires, where the house will open up to the “surreal montage” – the movie’s centerpiece sequence, where the boundaries of time and space dissolve to the tune of a blues guitar. (This moment was memorably replicated during Miles Canton’s Oscar performance earlier this year.)

“At Halloween Horror Nights, we push the boundaries of what a live horror experience can be,” the annual experience’s executive producer John Murdy said. “Just as Ryan Coogler’s Academy Award-winning film ‘Sinners’ re-invented the vampire movie, we are re-inventing the haunted house and creating new ways to scare our guests that we’ve never attempted and are thrilled to bring this amazing story to life in a truly terrifying and fully immersive way.”

“The moment ‘Sinners’ premiered, we knew it was an undeniable fit for Halloween Horror Nights and it’s an honor to bring this story to life,” said Mike Aiello, senior director of entertainment creative development at Universal Orlando Resort. “It’s rare for a film to fully satisfy hardcore horror fans while also inviting new audiences into the genre — and that’s exactly what Sinners does. Its world, characters and intensity will translate into a relentless haunted house. We can’t wait for our fans to step inside and experience the horror firsthand in a way that only Halloween Horror Nights can deliver.”

Additionally, there will be all-new merchandise inspired by “Sinners.” Some of the items are now available at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort and shopuniversal.com, including a limited edition T-shirt and hat, along with an acrylic figure inspired by the house.

With additional Halloween Horror Nights houses still to be announced, we wonder if Warner Bros.’ other Oscar-winning horror phenomenon “Weapons” will get one as well … Or should we just go ahead and ask Aunt Gladys?