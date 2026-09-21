Jeremy Saulnier’s ‘Slayground’ Gets Mysterious First Trailer

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It’s time to run like hell.

Those who saw “Resident Evil” in theaters over the weekend were treated to an intense, red-band teaser trailer for A24’s “Slayground,” the latest from “Rebel Ridge” and “Green Room” filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier.

Made up largely of security-cam footage from inside a haunted house (the titular Slayground), it carried with it a release date of “this fall.” Audiences were perplexed and intrigued. And now you can watch a version of the teaser – complete with the “this fall” release date – below.

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Last year, it was announced that Saulnier would write, produce and direct a Halloween-set action horror movie, at the time referred to as “October.” Cory Michael Smith, perhaps best known for his portrayal of Chevy Chase in Jason Reitman’s “Saturday Night,” was cast as the lead. (He also appeared in last year’s Oscar-nominated “Sentimental Value.”) Soon, the supporting cast was filled out, including Chase Sui Wonders, Sophie Wilde, Young Mazino, Stephen Root and James Badge Dale (who appeared in Saulnier’s underrated “Hold the Dark”) and Imogen Poots (a veteran of “Green Room”). Macon Blair, a frequent Saulnier collaborator, revealed that he also had shot a small role.

But the question remained draped in secrecy. Even now, A24 has not revealed an official synopsis (it’s rumored that Smith plays a convict hiding out in a haunted house where he works) and the trailer only points to a website – with a countdown clock heading towards … a release? A full trailer? More information? The concept that A24 has a huge movie coming out “this fall” isn’t beyond the realm of possibility. After all, they announced that a Nathan Fielder-directed Elizabeth Holmes documentary “You Can See Everything” existed shortly before its Telluride premiere.

We asked A24 for clarification and they didn’t respond, only directing us to the site. So… could A24 drop it directly onto a streaming service?

“Rebel Ridge,” which premiered on Netflix in 2024, was a huge hit for the streamer and wound up winning a Primetime Emmy (for Outstanding Television Movie) and Critics’ Choice Award (for Best Movie Made for Television), among other awards. But then why would the trailer play in theaters? Too many mysteries.

“Slayground” will release “this fall” from A24. We hope.