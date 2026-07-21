Craig Brewer’s ‘Snoop’ Biopic Gets Summer 2027 Release

Universal Pictures will release “Snoop,” the definitive biopic of artist, mogul and icon of gangsta rap Snoop Dogg, on Aug. 6, 2027, the studio shared on Tuesday.

Craig Brewer (“Song Sung Blue,” “Hustle & Flow”) is set direct the project based on his rewrite of Joe Robert Cole’s original script, with Jonathan Daviss (“Outer Banks”) set to star in the titular role.

As the first project under Death Row Pictures’ overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment, the film will be produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer (“8 Mile”), Snoop Dogg and Death Row Pictures President Sara Ramaker, and will incorporate music from Snoop’s vast catalogue.

Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator. He is a rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and empire builder. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in Web 3.0, tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands, food/beverage and cannabis industries.

Snoop Dogg first hit the scene in 1992 when he featured on Dr. Dre’s debut solo single, “Deep Cover,” and then on Dre’s debut solo album, “The Chronic.” He has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide. He is a 17-time Grammy nominee, American Music Award and Primetime Emmy Award winner.

Mike Knobloch, NBCUniversal’s president of music and publishing will supervise the project’s music. Universal’s SVP of Production Development Ryan Jones will oversee the project for the studio.

The update comes four years after the planned biopic was first announced in 2022.