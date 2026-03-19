‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ Cast Adds Ben Kingsley, Nick Offerman, Matt Berry and More

Paramount revealed the “Sonic the Hedgehog 4” cast and official title on Thursday, and film is called, well, “Sonic the Hedgehog 4.”

As for the cast, Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter are all returning for the fourth film in the wildly successful franchise, while newcomers include Ben Kingsley, Matt Berry, Nick Offerman and Richard Ayoade.

It’s unclear if the new actors are performing voice roles or live-action roles.

Kingsley most recently reprised his Marvel role as Trevor Slattery in the Disney+ series “Wonder Man,” while Matt Berry was recently heard as the presenter at the 2026 Oscars. Offerman, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive turn in the Netflix limited series “Death by Lightning” and will next be seen in the Apple drama series “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.” Ayoade, a filmmaker and performer, starred in Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme” last year and was the voice of Professor Marmalade in “The Bad Guys 2.”

Plot details for “Sonic 4” are firmly under wraps, but Paramount did debut a title reveal, which you can watch below.

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The “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise got off to an auspicious start when, ahead of the first video game adaptation’s 2020 release, the debut trailer was derided by fans for the design of the central character.

In an unusual move, director Jeff Fowler took that feedback and went back to the drawing board for the Sonic design, crafting a version of the character more in line with the games.

The first movie was a hit, grossing $320 million worldwide. The 2022 sequel performed even better, grossing $405.4 million worldwide and solidifying “Sonic” as one of Paramount’s most valuable franchises.

Thus “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” was greenlit, as was a spinoff Paramount+ series centered around Idris Elba’s Knuckles character, appropriately named “Knuckles.”

Fowler returned to direct “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” which hit theaters over the holidays in 2024 and soared even higher, grossing $492 million worldwide.

Now all eyes are on whether “Sonic the Hedgehog 4,” which hits theaters on March 19, 2027, can keep the trend going and make even more at the box office.

Paramount is also in development on a spinoff film, so this franchise will stay alive for some time to come.