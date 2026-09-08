Viral Horror Creator Spencer Lackey Teams With Neon, Blumhouse for First Movie ‘Lust’

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Move over, Kane Parsons. Make way, Curry Barker. There’s a new content creator on the scene … and he’s got a debut horror feature in the works.

Spencer Lackey, often cited as a potential next-generation content creator-turned-for real filmmaker, has a feature in the works, TheWrap has learned. “Lust,” which Lackey wrote and will direct, will be made by Neon, Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Spooky Pictures. Steven Schneider will produce for Spooky Pictures, with Jason Blum and James Wan set to produce for Blumhouse Atomic Monster. Neon and Atomic Monster will co-finance “Lust.”

“Don’t panic,” Lackey celebrated on Instagram.

Last year, Lackey, a New York City-based filmmaker, had a Mike Flanagan-produced short film called “You Are Here” that made the festival circuit and was well-regarded. He has over 7 million followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, described as making “original, narrative-driven horror shorts.”

Of course, his first feature is coming on the heels of a very big year for filmmakers who got their start making social clips and YouTube videos. Barker’s “Obsession” has amassed more than $509 million worldwide on a budget of around $750,000. Similarly, “Backrooms,” directed by Parsons when he was just 19, made $394 million worldwide on a budget of less than $10 million. Blum is an executive producer on “Obsession,” while Atomic Monster is one of the many production entities responsible for “Backrooms.”

Since the success of these two indie darlings, an emphasis has been placed on Internet-based content, with Warner Bros. winning the rights to “Siren Head,” based on the popular meme, to be co-written by Zach Cregger and Brian Duffield (and directed by Duffield).

Neon, in particular, has taken a chance on content creators, releasing “Shelby Oaks” from YouTube personality Chris Struckmann, last year, and “It Ends,” from Alexander Ullom, earlier this year. (They also are producing Ullom’s next movie – a “Battle Royale” by way of Amazon Prime.)

Lackey is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, WME and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.