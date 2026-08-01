‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Sets All-Time Opening Day Record With $168 Million

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Sony/Marvel Studios’ is turning the box office clock back to 2019 with a historic Friday at the box office, earning a $168 million domestic opening day — including $72 million from previews — that passes the $157 million opening day record held by “Avengers: Endgame.”



That new record does have some caveats. The $72 million preview total, also a record, included Wednesday early access screenings held for Prime Video subscribers while Thursday screenings started at noon compared to 6 PM for “Endgame,” meaning more screenings to satisfy demand.

Still, the fact that “Brand New Day” has already cracked the top 10 highest grossing North American releases after roughly 36 hours of screenings shows how impervious Spider-Man is to any sort of superhero fatigue plaguing Marvel at the multiplex, and it puts the all-time opening weekend record of $357 million, also held by “Endgame,” into play.

It will come down to walk-up traffic on Sunday to determine whether “Brand New Day” breaks that record. Currently, Sony is projecting that the film will fall just short of the record with a still spectacular $325 million domestic opening weekend while industry estimates have it just beating “Endgame” with $358 million.

“Endgame” will hold on to the global opening weekend record of $1.22 billion as “Brand New Day” is currently estimated for a worldwide launch of approximately $925 million.

More to come…