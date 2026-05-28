Tom Holland Pitched the ‘Spider-Puberty’ Idea That Morphed Into ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Tom Holland came up with the “Spider-Puberty” idea that served as the kernel for what “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” morphed into.

In an interview published Thursday with Empire about the upcoming franchise film, Holland explained how he stepped into the writers’ room for the latest entry. He came with ideas for how to usher in this new era for Peter Parker now that everyone has forgotten who he is and one idea worked to make “Brand New Day” blossom.

“This is the first time in my tenure as Spider-Man that I was kind of welcomed into the writers’ room,” Holland said. “My pitch when I came to the table with it was called ‘Spider-Puberty.’ What happens if Peter Parker is losing control and things are changing?”

He added: “‘Spider-Puberty’ was my tagline pitch to the studio – which was immediately shot down. But they liked the kernel of the idea and it grew into what we have in the movie now.”

Holland seemed excited to be returning as the wall-crawler after being away from the role for the last five years – when he starred in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” alongside former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. While he’s excited for the road ahead for Peter Parker, he’s also starting to think about how he can help set the franchise up for people beyond him, much like Robert Downey Jr. did as Iron Man to Holland’s Spider-Man.

“For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter,” Holland said. “Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset.”

Holland likely does not have any immediate plans to hang up the suit though. It’s unclear where “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will leave Peter Parker but he’s sure to show up in the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” in some capacity.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” debuts in theaters on July 31.