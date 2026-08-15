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‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Still on Top at Box Office With $67 Million 3rd Weekend

“The End of Oak Street” leads newcomers with a sluggish $18 million.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" (Sony Pictures)
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Sony/Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will easily get its third No. 1 weekend with $67 million in this domestic frame, continuing its push to become the first $1 billion grosser in the U.S. and Canada as it now stands with an estimated $784 million through Sunday.

To get there, “Spider-Man” will have to maintain its excellent legs without the momentum of the summer season that aided its historic $360 million domestic opening. The film is currently 5.6% ahead of the 17-day pace of the current all-time domestic record holder, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which made $742 million to this point before inflation adjustment and finished with $936 million.

Regardless of its final domestic fate, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will become the eighth film to gross $2 billion worldwide on Sunday. It is pacing to pass fellow $2 billion hits like “Ne Zha 2” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” to reach $2.5 billion worldwide, which would make it the third film to reach that mark.

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Universal/Syncopy’s “The Odyssey” is in second, crossing $500 million domestic in its fifth weekend with $23 million as it closes in on “Deadpool & Wolverine” and the all-time R-rated box office record. With its strong holds, Christopher Nolan’s latest film will pass $1.5 billion worldwide, climbing higher as the biggest box office hit of the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s career.

In third is Paramount/Spin Master’s “Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie” with a $7.35 million opening day from 3,545 locations, putting the children’s film on course for a $20 million opening weekend that’s just a couple steps below the $22.7 million launch of “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” in 2023.

Globally, the third feature installment in Spin Master’s popular preschool franchise has made $45.6 million worldwide and should make hundreds of millions more in merchandise as the film has earned rave reception from kids on PostTrak.

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Behind it is a more gruesome dinosaur film in Warner Bros./Bad Robot’s “The End of Oak Street,” which is estimated for an $18.7 million opening weekend from 3,445 locations, falling on the low end of Warner Bros.’ projections.

With just $10.4 million grossed through Friday, the David Robert Mitchell-directed thriller is at risk of flopping against its reported $80 million budget, adding to a rough 2026 for Warner Bros as none of its releases this year have passed $250 million in global grosses.

It will come down to whether “Oak Street” can leg out via word-of-mouth, which has been positive but not spectacular with a B on CinemaScore and a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. For comparison, last year’s “Jurassic World: Rebirth” had a B on CinemaScore and a 70% RT audience score, both lows for that franchise.

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Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

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