First ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer Has Fans Swinging for Joy: ‘Surreal and So Dope’

The first full trailer for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” was slung on Wednesday morning, bringing fans their first look at a broken Peter Parker. But one man’s misery is a whole fandom’s excitement it seems.

The film sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) living his Spider-Man life, after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” At the end of that film, Peter had Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) cast a spell so no one, not even Peter’s closest friends, would remember who Peter Parker was. That way, knowing he was Spider-Man couldn’t hurt them.

At the time, several universes worth of Spider-Man enemies were coming to the MCU’s earth, so it was the only option Peter had. Now, while he’s out superheroing, his former best friend and girlfriend are living their best lives at MIT, as he longingly watches from a distance. And that yearning is setting longtime fans’ hearts ablaze.

“Peter Parker is miserable, depressed, and with all sorts of problems,” one fan posted. “I love him.”

Peter Parker is miserable, depressed, and with all sorts of problems

I love him https://t.co/ATvrL12vM2 pic.twitter.com/Vis128HmEI — autist (@litteralyme0) March 18, 2026

Fans also appear stoked to see Spidey on more of a street level again, especially as the franchise is set to bring “Daredevil: Born Again” back for season 2 and air a Punisher special.

“This right here is how you bring back my excitement for the MCU,” one fan wrote.

Can’t stop thinking about the triple threat of Marvel Street Level content we’re getting in 2026.



DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN — PUNISHER SPECIAL — SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY



This right here is how you bring back my excitement for the MCU. pic.twitter.com/1THS1fz0k1 — Craig (@CS11__) March 18, 2026

The greatest thing that happened to MCU post endgame is DESTIN DANIEL CRETTON

He is such a great action director

Action of BND looks better than all homecoming trilogy action https://t.co/oMegWtGTSh — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) March 18, 2026

Brand New Day is going to be a generational movie. It already looks like the most comic book live-action Spider-Man we’ve ever gotten. No hero moves people like him. Tom will always be number one, it’s not even close — Aniq (@aniqrahman) March 18, 2026

Aside from the general aesthetic of Destin Daniel Cretton’s film, some fans latched onto very particular moments in the trailer — like when Zendaya’s MJ literally called Peter a “friendly neighbor” after he offered her and Ned (Jacob Batalon) a housewarming gift.

ME WHEN MJ SAID PETER IS A FRIENDLY NEIGHBOUR IN THE SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY TRAILER #SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/us3i7ecqN4 — jess 🪞✨ (@bellysinfinite) March 18, 2026

Of course, many fans’ excitement came from the return of their favorite characters. Jon Bernthal’s Punisher made the trailer, and in the brief bit of footage, he runs Peter down with a truck. But he appears to be having fun while doing it, even if Peter uses his webs to censor Frank’s language.

I LOVE THIS SO FKING MUCH. THIS IS WHAT FRANK CASTLE IS HE IS SUCH A WARM DAD CODED GUY WITH ANGER ISSUES AND A GRUMPY MOOD😭 https://t.co/lIbW77eFzF — Kastle_supreme (@Kastle_supreme) March 18, 2026

Truly a broken record with this but imagine telling your past self that Netflix Marvel would be integrated into the mainline MCU like this



We've been DREAMING of these crossovers for years and it's here, just surreal and so dope pic.twitter.com/rEFMEESQxa — John | 🇵🇷 (@SchwayJohn) March 17, 2026

The trailer also saw the return of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner. No, he’s not Smart Hulk anymore, he’s just regular Bruce Banner, teaching a college course. As Peter appears to be experiencing some changes in his powers, he seeks out Bruce for help, which confirms the Avengers don’t know who their former colleague is anymore.

“Saw bruce in the spiderman trailer and immediately started jumping up and down… like that’s my personal friend mark ruffalo,” one fan joked.

saw bruce in the spiderman trailer and immediately started jumping up and down… like that’s my personal friend mark ruffalo pic.twitter.com/kcJMyrKW0Q — ✿ (@peppertcny) March 18, 2026

Bruce banner is back and he's a university professor and he looks so healthy and happy oh we've never been so back 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/UrQ2y7Djs2 — Bruce Banner'spr manager (@Dorkybanner) March 18, 2026

The “Brand New Day” trailer also teed up a mysterious character in a hoodie, never showing their face. Naturally, fans are pretty sure that’s Sadie Sink, and that she’s playing Jean Grey.

“They really revealed NOTHING about Sadie Sink’s character except that hoodie shot… yeah they’re saving her for theatres. SHE IS JEAN GREY!!!!!” one fan declared.

they really revealed NOTHING about sadie sink’s character except that hoodie shot… yeah they’re saving her for theatres. SHE IS JEAN GREY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NOkWiqzsc3 — ‎ً (@softiealiaa) March 18, 2026

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” hits theaters on July 31, 2026.