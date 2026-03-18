‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer Brings a Brand New Threat to Tom Holland’s Forgotten Superhero

It’s a brand-new day in New York City, which means the full trailer for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is officially out.

Tom Holland enlisted fans from around the world to help him drop the teaser piece-by-piece over the last 24 hours, culminating in a complete first look at this summer’s fourth film in the Sony series on Wednesday.

“Hi, my name is Peter Parker. You don’t remember me, but we used to know each other. Something bad was going to happen and the only way to stop it was to make everyone forget about me. Because I’m not just Peter Parker — I’m Spider-Man,” Holland’s superhero recaps. “Sometimes, Spider-Man has to do the hard thing… even if it breaks Peter Parker’s heart.”

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Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando and Tramell Tillman all pop up in the new trailer, which promises a new threat to Spidey’s life (cycle). Sadie Sink, Marvin Jones III and Liza Colón-Zayas also star.

“Four years have passed since the events of ‘No Way Home,’ and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves,” per the logline. “Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, “BND” continues the story from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021), “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019) and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017). It will mark the 38th film in the MCU.

Coming from Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures, producers include Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O’Connor, with Louis D’Esposito and David Cain as EPs. Sony Pictures Releasing is handling worldwide distribution.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” swings into theaters on July 31.