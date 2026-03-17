Tom Holland Introduces ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer With Global Fan Event | Video

The “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” trailer is slowly but surely making its way across the world on Tuesday piece by piece, as Tom Holland teased a never-been-done-before marketing stunt with the film franchise’s biggest fans.

“It goes without saying that we have had so much love and support since day dot of making these movies, and without that incredible community, there would be no Spider-Man. So to show you our appreciation, we are doing something that has never been done before,” the actor shared in an Instagram video. “Follow along as a brand-new day starts across the world and some of our greatest fans are going to help us release pieces of our new trailer. I will see you tomorrow morning, bright and early in New York City. I’m passing it over to the fans.”

Indeed, Marvel fans from around the world are now sharing incremental bits of the movie trailer one-by-one, starting off with Lima, Peru, followed by Columbus, Ohio, Mexico City and now onto Las Vegas. The full trailer will seemingly be ready by Wednesday morning.

Holland will be joined by Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman and Marvin Jones III in the fourth film in his “Spider-Man” series.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, “BND” continues the story from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021), “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019) and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017). It will mark the 38th film in the MCU.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” swings into theaters on July 31.