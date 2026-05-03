Spike Lee Scoffs at Criticism That ‘Michael’ Didn’t Include Abuse Allegations: ‘The Movie Ends at ’88!’

Spike Lee, who directed the music video for Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us” and two documentaries about the pop superstar, understands why the 2026 film “Michael” didn’t include the allegations of sexual abuse. Lee told CNN’s Laura Coates he’s seen the movie twice and enjoyed it both times.

“First of all, if you’re a movie critic, and you’re complaining about the stuff— all this other stuff— but the movie ends at ‘88,” Lee said when asked about criticism levied at the film’s team. “The stuff you’re talking about, accusations, happen [later]. So you’re critiquing the film on something that you want in, but it doesn’t work in the timeline of the film. But people showed up. Worldwide, people showed their love.”

He continued, “I miss Mike. I miss Prince. I mean, these are my brothers. I worked with both of them. Both beautiful, beautiful people.”

The allegations against Jackson were originally meant to be part of the story. While speaking to the New Yorker in April, director Antoine Fuqua said, “I shot [Michael] being stripped naked, treated like an animal, a monster.”

He also said he “envisioned a film that might have read as a provocative defense of its subject” before an agreement with the family of one of Jackson’s alleged victims was discovered. The $23 million settlement included a clause that forebade the estate from taking part in depicting the events of the allegation.

Fuqua also told the New Yorker he is “not convinced that Jackson did what he is accused of doing.”

“When I hear things about us — Black people in particular, especially in a certain position — there’s always pause,” he said.

Jackson faced 10 charges in 2005 in relation to the alleged sexual abuse of a second 13-year-old. He denied those allegations and was acquitted on all counts.