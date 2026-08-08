Bella Thorne Confirms She’s Set to Write, Direct and Star in ‘Spring Breakers 2’: ‘Let’s Go!’

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Bella Thorne revealed she’s been tapped to write, direct and star in “Spring Breakers 2,” sharing the offer came after producers saw a cut of her upcoming feature directorial debut.

“The producers watched ‘Color Your Hurt,’ which is the movie that I just wrapped, an early cut of it. And they asked me to write something to see if they would like it,” Thorne shared with Alex Cooper on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “And they loved it. And now I’m writing and directing ‘Spring Breakers 2.’ Spring Break forever, bitch, let’s go!”

She added: “We’re working with the original team—is back. So, we’re really excited about that. I don’t want to get in trouble. But what I can say is, it is so litty, litty McTitties. I mean, from start to finish, it’s lit as f–k.”

Original producers Chris Hanley and Roberta Hanley are set to return for Muse Productions, alongside Mark Emms for A.M. Filmz, original EP Thor Bradwell and Thorne. Mary Vernieu and Jessica Kelly will handle casting.

“The original ‘Spring Breakers’ was an iconic cultural touchstone, and taking the reins as a filmmaker is a dream project for me. I’m so grateful to Chris and Roberta Hanley for trusting me with their world,” Thorne added in a Monday statement. “I’ve always been drawn to stories that explore the unapologetic, unfiltered side of youth culture, and I can’t wait to deliver a wild, high-stakes thrill ride that honors the first film while forging its own distinct path.”

2013’s “Spring Breakers” is a tale of spring break plans gone awry that stars Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and James Franco. Directed by Harmony Korine and released by A24, the film grossed $31.7 million on a budget of $5 million.

When pressed if any of the cast from the original film would return for her sequel, Thorne told Cooper: “We are having fun. If you wanted to go to the theater and have fun, you’re going to have fun with this movie. That’s for sure. Yeah, it’s balls to the wall. That’s what everyone says when they read the script, balls to the wall.”

In his review of “Spring Breakers,” TheWrap’s Alonso Dulralde wrote: “I found myself thinking a lot about MTV in ‘Spring Breakers,’ Harmony Korine’s laceration of American youth and its annual rites. The cable network probably went further than anyone to corporatize the age-old trek to the Florida coastline, and as presented by Korine, this bacchanal has become codified, conformist and utterly repetitive. Are we having fun yet?”

Elsewhere, previously announced sequel “Salvation Mountain” is still moving forward within the franchise, though Thorne will no longer star.