‘The Simpsons’ Star Nancy Cartwright Predicts Show Will End Soon: ‘It’s My Opinion’

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Nancy Cartwright, the voice actress behind Bart Simpson, isn’t convinced the show has many seasons left, predicting the sitcom will end its iconic run with Season 40.

Cartwright, who has been with the Fox animated sitcom since its debut in 1989, shared her opinion during a Tuesday appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast.

“How long do you think ‘The Simpsons’ will go?” Rosenbaum asked Cartwright point-blank in the interview.

In response, Cartwright offered up a short “40 [seasons].”

When Rosenbaum pressed Cartwright if she really thought “The Simpsons” would end at Season 40, she doubled down, noting, “Yeah … It’s my opinion.”

A spokesperson for “The Simpsons” and studio 20th Television declined to comment.

However, Cartwright later clarified that she was happy to continue on with the show if it made it past that benchmark. Though, indicated that she was only interested if the whole cast was “still alive” to do it.

“Yeah, we’ll keep going then,” she said.

“Would you go as long as they wanted to keep going?” Rosenbaum further inquired. To which Cartwright responded: “Absolutely.”

Cartwright’s comments come a year after “The Simpsons” locked in a four-season renewal, confirming the show will continue on through Season 40.

Additionally, “The Simpsons” will premiere its second theatrical feature film, titled “The Simpsons Movie 2,” in September 2027. As for any potential ends for the show, showrunner Matt Selman told TheWrap in February that they plan to “never” have a series finale

“We did an episode about a year-and-a-half ago that was like a parody of the series finale. We jammed every possible series finale concept into one show, so that was sort of my way of saying we’re never going to do a series finale,” he said at the time. “We did a series finale in the middle of the show that made fun of all the ideas of wrapping everything up or ending.”

“The show isn’t supposed to change. The characters reset every week. It’s like Groundhog Day but they don’t know it — and they don’t die that much,” he added. “If the show ever did end, there’s no finale, it would just be a regular episode that has the family in it. Probably a little Easter egg here and there, but no ‘I’m going to miss this place.’”

You can watch Cartwright’s full interview in the video above.

Season 38 of “The Simpsons” premieres on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.