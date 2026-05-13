‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Surge in Audience Excitement | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of May 2–May 8, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” leads overall at 4.74% of mentions, moving up week over week in anticipation of its release on May 22. “The Devil Wears Prada 2” follows closely at 4.37%, continuing to build momentum following its May 1 release.

Overall, films account for six of the Top 10 titles, with franchise-driven releases continuing to dominate. “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” (2.57%), “Avengers: Doomsday” (1.99%), and the recently released “Mortal Kombat II” (1.90%) all move up this week, while “Michael” (2.96%) slips from last week’s top position but remains firmly in the Top 5.

On the television side, “Stranger Things” (2.38%) remains in the conversation, while “Euphoria” (2.01%) returns to the Top 10, reflecting renewed audience excitement as it approaches its third season finale at the end of the month.

Beyond film and television, “Grand Theft Auto VI” (2.22%) edges up again and maintains a strong presence in the Top 10, reflecting sustained anticipation ahead of its November release. “NBA Basketball” (3.14%) also rises , ranking third overall as postseason interest continues to build leading up to the finals in early June.