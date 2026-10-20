Sundance Institute Appoints Tracy Brady as New Chief Marketing, Brand and Communications Officer

The Sundance Institute has appointed Tracy Brady as its new chief marketing, brand and communications officer.

Brady “will lead the Institute’s comprehensive marketing and communications strategy and joins the executive leadership team at a pivotal moment, taking the helm to connect the nonprofit’s diverse artist initiatives under a singular, cohesive brand vision as the Sundance Film Festival prepares for its relocation to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027,” according to a press release.

Brady will report to Sundance Institute CEO David Linde and be based in Boulder.

Previously, Brady held roles in publicity, awards and marketing strategy at Fox Searchlight Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Turner Broadcasting. Outside studios, Brady has led major corporate communications strategies acting as a trusted advisor to CEOs, executive leadership and board members during periods of organizational transformation and growth activity.

“Tracy is a visionary, strategic and results-oriented marketing and communications leader,” Linde said in a statement. “As we transition to our new home in Boulder and embrace the evolving future of independent cinema, we need a trusted voice to bring our community, artists and global audience together. Tracy’s understanding of storytelling, brand marketing and strategic communications, coupled with her lifelong passion and dedication to the arts, makes her the perfect executive to guide our brand forward.”

In her new role, Brady will be tasked with “unifying the organization’s messaging and public presence, ensuring that every facet of the Sundance Institute moves forward together. As the entertainment landscape rapidly evolves, her leadership will align the Institute’s brand reputation, media relations and digital strategy to reflect current trends in culture and independent filmmaking.” This mandate centers on “a holistic approach to storytelling, tying together the Institute’s impact, artist programs, and the upcoming Sundance Film Festival in Boulder to create a powerful, unified experience for artists, industry partners and audiences alike.”

“I am thrilled and honored to join the Sundance Institute during a transformative moment,” Brady said in a statement. “As a lifelong fan of independent filmmaking and a dedicated storyteller, I have always believed in the power of artistic expression to shape culture and forge connection. As we move toward the 2027 Sundance Film Festival in Boulder, my focus will be on bringing our entire community together, both inside the Institute and out. My aim is to continue to align our communications and marketing efforts under a unified mission so we can better support artists, adapt to the dynamic changes in the entertainment industry, and ensure the Sundance Institute remains the premiere champion for independent filmmakers worldwide.”

Most recently, Brady served as SVP of Communications and Social Impact at Green Thumb Industries. Prior to that, she “built and scaled the global communications teams and efforts for Curaleaf, the largest publicly traded multi-state operator in its industry.”

Brady has worked with Sundance before. As senior vice president of corporate communications and marketing at Hill Holliday, she “directed sponsorship and experiential marketing strategies for the Sundance Film Festival.” As vice president at Arnold Entertainment and Arnold Brand Promotions, she also led partnership and sponsorship strategies for clients, including at the festival.

Brady is also a published novelist and essayist, an award-winning humorist and the founder of Wit & Word, “a live event series that features independent artists and writers.”

The Sundance Film Festival will take place in its new home of Boulder, Colo., for the first time early next year, running from Jan. 21-31, 2027.