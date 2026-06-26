Does ‘Supergirl’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Note: Light spoilers ahead of “Supergirl”

“Supergirl” is now in theaters, meaning the DCU is moving in earnest now, after kicking off with “Superman” last summer. But you might be wondering ahead of time: is there a post-credits scene at the end of “Supergirl” to set up even more of the future?

Starring Milly Alcock as the Girl of Steel, “Supergirl” tells the story of Kara Zor-El as she rings in her 23rd birthday. The thing is, at this point in time, she’s not the earnest Supergirl fans know and love. Based on Tom King’s novel “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” this Kara is a bit of a lush, spending time on planets with a red sun so she can actually get drunk.

She’s still figuring out how to exist without her parents (and her whole planet), and whether she can even be a hero. When a young girl struts into the bar one night looking for a champion to help her defeat the Brigand who killed her own family, Kara herself becomes that champion (but only because said alien shoots and nearly kills her dog, Krypto).

What follows is a whole adventure that we won’t spoil, except to tell you that Kara Zor-El seems to be on a better path at the end. Of course, that brings us back to the original question: is there a post-credits scene to tease her future?

Well, surprisingly, the answer is no, there’s not. So, if you’re the type of person who prefers to head out of the theater as soon as credits start rolling, you technically can.

There’s neither a mid-credits scene, nor a post-credits scene, so we don’t get any look ahead at another hero in the universe, or Kara’s own future with her cousin Clark (David Corenswet). That said, we do know where Supergirl is showing up next; she’s set to have a prominent role in “Man of Tomorrow,” the “Superman” sequel currently set to hit theaters next year.

It’s unclear how precisely she’ll fit into the story, but she’ll be there.

“Supergirl” is now in theaters everywhere.