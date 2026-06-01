‘Man of Tomorrow’: James Gunn Shares First Look at Nicholas Hoult in Lex Luthor’s Warsuit

James Gunn has revealed the first look at Nicholas Hoult at Lex Luthor in a comic-accurate Warsuit from the set of “Man of Tomorrow.”

“Fit check. Live from the set of Man of Tomorrow,” Gunn shared on social media.

This marks the first appearance of Lex’s warsuit, an iconic element of the Superman villain, in a live-action film. The suit has appeared in TV projects before, such as CW’s “Supergirl” (with Luthor played by Jon Cryer) and “Superman and Lois” (with Luthor played by Michael Cudlitz).

The warsuit, filled with technology that empowers Lex to fight against and alongside Superman and his allies, first debuted in 1983’s “Action Comics #544” by Cary Bates and Curt Swan. It has since become a prominent aspect of the comic book character, and was remodeled as a blue Superman suit (complete with the House of El crest) during Luthor’s hero turn in comics from the 2010s.

Lex Luthor will need the warsuit because both him and Superman will team up against uber villain Brainiac.

Brainiac certainly fits the bill, as the supervillain’s intelligence rivals Lex’s own thus making a compelling case for the super-smart Luthor to team up with the super-strong Superman. Gunn further teased Brainiac as the film’s villain when he posted the front page of the “Man of Tomorrow” screenplay, with an image of a human skull with an exposed brain present on the cover.

The “Superman” follow-up will be released on July 9, 2027.