James Gunn Teases Possible Superman Villain for DC Studios Sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’

With “Man of Tomorrow” slated to release in just two years, fans have speculated who the big bad of the “Superman” follow-up will be. In sharing the front page of the “Man of Tomorrow” screenplay, writer/director James Gunn teases that one fan theory may be correct.

Gunn posted the second-draft screenplay on X, using emojis to tease the film as a team-up between Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). Gunn has said Superman and Lex will unite against a “much, much bigger threat” in the sequel. Underneath the title, the screenplay shows a picture of a person with an exposed brain — a possible tease that Superman foe Brainiac will make his big-screen debut.

The cover sure looks like a nod at the Man of Steel baddie Brainiac — or, at the very least, an intentional troll aimed at the most popular villain theory. But why did fans already think Brainiac would be involved in the “Superman” sequel?

It starts with a bit of wishful thinking. Brainiac is, quite possibly, the most popular villain from Superman comics not named “Lex Luthor.” He’s a menacing, hyper-intelligent alien threat with ties to Superman’s home planet of Krypton. Despite being around for more than 60 years, Brainiac has never appeared in a big-screen movie (unless we’re counting the weird computer that gains sentience in “Superman III”). The character was created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino in 1958’s “Action Comics #242.”

Brainiac would also slot nicely into the plot Gunn has laid out. Though few details are known about what “Man of Tomorrow’s” story will be, the DCU architect did tease that the film would feature Kal-El and Lex Luthor teaming up as temporary allies against a common enemy. It’s a clever use of Superman’s “Man of Tomorrow” nickname, as the moniker can refer to both the Last Son of Krypton and the egotistical would-be savior Lex.

After Lex nearly destroyed Metropolis (and the world) at the end of “Superman,” Clark Kent would need a compelling reason to release the villain from prison. Whatever threat they face, Lex needs to bring something to the table — primarily, his intelligence.

In this regard, Brainiac certainly fits the bill. The green-skinned, planet-conquering extra-terrestrial is one of Superman’s most intelligent threats, with the Coluan consciousness able to create new forms for himself with his considerable technology. He’s a foe any Superman would have trouble with alone.

At the same time, Brainiac hits a nerve for both Lex and Clark. Brainiac is an alien, a creature from the stars who uses his might and intelligence to subjugate other worlds. He is a vision of exactly what Lex Luthor believes Superman to be — and everything Superman fears he could have been.

Only time will tell if Brainiac truly will be the “Man of Tomorrow” villain (and who will play him, if he is). For now, fans will have to wait until Superman and Lex fly into action on July 9, 2027 — or watch “Superman” on HBO Max in the meantime.