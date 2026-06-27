“Supergirl” is here, and when James Gunn is involved, you know it’s going to have a killer soundtrack.

The second film out of Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Films is directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira and stars Milly Alcock as Kal-El’s cousin, who finds herself on a mission to track down a villain named Krem (Matthias Schoenaerts) to retrieve an antidote before her beloved dog Krypto succumbs to poison.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The “Supergirl” soundtrack skews pretty modern, with bands like Wet Leg, Wolf Alice and Modest Mouse showing up, but there are a couple of older classics sprinkled in.

If you saw the movie and are trying to remember all the songs, or merely trying to identify something you’ve heard, we’ve got you covered.

Here are all the songs in “Supergirl.”

“This Summer” by Sleigh Bells

“Digital Tattoo” by Werner Neidermeier

“Le Temps De L’Amour” by Françoise Hardy

“Catch These Fists” by Wet Leg

“Silver Lining” by Rilo Kiley

“Satin In A Coffin” by Modest Mouse

“Smile” by Wolf Alice

“(I’ve Got) Trouble In Mind” by The Limiñanas

“Girl From Ipanema” by Antônio Carlos Jobim

“Cheek to Cheek” by Ella Fitzgerald

“Safeword” by Halsey

“Care” by Hana Vu

“Don’t Speak (I Came To Make A Bang!)” by Eagles Of Death Metal

“The Middle” (Jimmy Eat World cover) by Kelty Greye and KidMotel

Next up for DC is “Clayface,” a smaller-scale body horror movie that opens in theaters in October from director James Watkins. Will it have a similarly packed soundtrack or will it hinge on score? We’ll find out later this year, but you can rest assured that the Gunn-directed “Superman” sequel “Man of Tomorrow” — which hits theaters in 2027 — will be packed with jukebox hits.

“Supergirl” is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann and composer Ramin Djawadi.