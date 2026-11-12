‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Get ‘Warriors’-Inspired New Comic Book Arc | Exclusive

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In the new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” comic arc, the heroes in a half shell are being hunted.

Beginning with issue #25 of the mainline comic book line from IDW, which begins a new run by writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Juann Cabal, the Turtles are being chased across all of New York City over the course of a single night, hounded by a roster of their most diabolical enemies. The new arc is titled “War All the Time.”

“My goal is to take the turtles back to what made them breakout hit characters over three decades ago, while still building on all the amazing stories that have come since. We’re making an over the top brutal and fun love letter to all the things that make up what ‘TMNT’ is,” explained Rosenberg. “We have over-the-top villains, brutal brawls, high stakes, and a weirdly hilarious and hilariously weird family adventure about four bickering, loving brothers. They just happen to be Turtles with deadly weapons. What we end up with is a mix of the vibe of ‘70s/‘80s NYC adventure stories like ‘The Warriors’ or ‘After Hours,’ the action of non-stop martial arts masterpieces like ‘Game of Death’ or ‘Kill Bill’ and the heart of absurd coming of age comedies like ‘Rushmore’ or ‘Ghost World.’”

Say no more. We’re in.

Incredibly Rosenberg, known for beloved indie comic books like “4 Kids Walk Into a Bank” and “We’re Taking Everyone Down With Us,” is the first mainline “TMNT” flagship writer to be born, raised and still residing in NYC.

See three exclusive art pages, an exclusive “TMNT” cover and two exclusive covers of spinoff series “Shredder” below. Briefly about “Shredder” – writer Dan Watters has taken the unforgettable villain in an entirely new direction as he is now the leader of the Earth Protection Force, think the “TMNT” universe’s version of SHIELD. While originally planned for a 12-issue run, fan demand was so great that they extended it to 18. It’ll wrap next year but IDW confirmed that there are plans to see more of Shredder in Rosenberg’s mainline “TMNT” run.

And get your pre-orders in; the last day to guarantee that you get your copy of “TMNT” #25 is November 30. The issue will be on sale in comic shops on January 13 and pre-ordering is the best way to support your local comic shop and make sure you get a copy. Those Turtles are going to be running for their life. Cowabunga!

IDW

IDW

IDW

TMNT #27 variant by Sami Francis (IDW)

TMNT Shredder #18 Cover A by Sid Kotian (IDW)