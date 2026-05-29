‘Terrifier’s’ Damien Leone to Direct ‘Tortures of the Damned’ for Lionsgate

Lionsgate has picked up “Tortures of the Damned,” the next horror project from Terrifier’s Damien Leone, TheWrap has learned.

Leone will write, direct, and produce the project, which will be his next film after completing “Terrifier 4,” which is currently in pre-production. Leone will join with producers Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, who will produce through their Ghost House label.

“We’re incredibly proud and excited to be partnering with Damien Leone on his first original film after the beloved ‘Terrifier’ series” Erin Westerman, president, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “I join the huge contingency of horror fans—and Damien fans—inside Lionsgate who have been following his work and cheering him on. Damien is a true genre auteur with a singular vision, and we’re thrilled to help bring this bold new project to the screen while continuing to build on the incredible connection he has with fans around the world.”

Scott O’Brien and Pavan Kalidindi will oversee for Lionsgate. Romel Adam and Jose Cañas will oversee the project for Ghost House and executive produce.

The deals were negotiated for the studio by Dan Freedman.

The studio and filmmakers are keeping the plot under wraps.

Leone is best known for being the writer and director of the “Terrifier” franchise.

Raimi most recently directed the horror hit “Send Help;” among his upcoming projects, he is set to direct and produce a remake of the horror classic “Magic” for Lionsgate.

Raimi is reppeed by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Leone is repped by WME and Zerner Law.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.