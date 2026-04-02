Nate Bargatze’s ‘The Breadwinner’ Trailer Marks the Start of the Dad Era

“The Breadwinner,” comedian Nate Bargatze’s big-screen debut, arrives in May from TriStar Pictures. And we have the brand-new trailer.

In the upcoming comedic movie, Bargatze plays a man whose wife (Mandy Moore) sells an invention on an episode of “Shark Tank.” But, in order for her to follow her dreams, and go on a lengthy business trip, he must stay at home and care for their three young daughters. Hilarity ensues. And, judging by the trailer, it is a throwback to movies like, “The Money Pit” and especially “Mr. Mom,” the John Hughes-penned comedy about a man (Michael Keaton) who finally understands how difficult it is to be a stay-at-home mom.

Watch the new trailer below.

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Will Forte, Colin Jost, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Cherry, Kate Berlant and Martin Herlihy also star.

Bargatze co-wrote the script with Dan Lagana, as well as produced it via his Nateland Productions alongside Lagana and Jeremy Latcham, a former Marvel Studios executive-turned-independent producer.

Chances are you already know Bargatze from his many specials — most recently 2024’s “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” on Netflix — late night talk show appearances and memorable stints hosting “Saturday Night Live” (he’s one of the rare hosts to appear twice, almost exactly a year apart, in subsequent seasons). He is known for his political neutrality and aw-shucks, all-ages humor and is one of the most successful touring comics (in 2024 Billboard said he had the most successful comedy tour of the year, pulling in more than $82 million).

Among his other ventures, Bargatze is planning to build a 100-acre theme park called Nateland in Nashville, Tennessee (where he lives).

“The Breadwinner” hits theaters on May 29, 2026.