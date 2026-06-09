Latest ‘Cat in the Hat’ Trailer Welcomes New Era for Warner Bros. Pictures Animation

“The Cat in the Hat” is nearly here.

The latest adaptation of the beloved Dr. Seuss story arrives from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation from directors Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja (who also wrote the screenplay), with Bill Hader voicing the titular feline, alongside a starry supporting cast that includes Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Paula Pell, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Bowen Yang and Tituss Burgess. And you can watch the brand-new trailer below.

Play video

This new “Cat in the Hat” is the first feature from the newly created Warner Bros. Pictures Animation label, which president Bill Damaschke is looking to turn into a filmmaker-driven, globally focused theatrical label. According to WBPA, their strategy is built on “a balance of iconic IP and originals, with a long-term commitment to delivering animation that plays at scale for audiences worldwide.” “Hope, humor and heart” are said to be ‘at the heart of every story’s narrative.”

At a recent event at Warner Bros., Damaschke outlined his vision for the label, surrounded by some of the supremely talented filmmakers that will be a part of this inaugural slate of features, including those behind “The Cat in the Hat.” The slate of films and the filmmakers behind those films is pretty astounding – there is so much being worked on, with so many different styles and tones. (Damaschke will be at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival later this month and present both his vision for the studio and “The Cat in the Hat.” We will be there.)

And “The Cat in the Hat” really does look adorable – the film comes from a story by Caroline Williams and was produced by Daniela Mazzucato, employing an illustrative style that gets wilder as the Cat’s journey progresses through the story’s fantastical worlds. DNEG, who animated Netflix’s Oscar-nominated “Nimona,” is the studio providing the animation for the project.

“The Cat in the Hat” was adapted into a live-action feature in 2003, directed by legendary production designer Bo Welch and starring Mike Myers as the title characters (in part to make amends for a failed feature based on the “Saturday Night Live” sketch “Sprockets” that Welch and Myers were meant to make). This will be the first animated feature based on the story, which was first published on March 12, 1957.

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation also has an “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” movie, which is being directed by Jon M. Chu and Jill Culton, with a March 17, 2028, release date. Ariana Grande and Josh Gad are starring, with Industrial Light & Magic providing the animation.

“The Cat in the Hat” will hit theaters (including Imax) on November 6.