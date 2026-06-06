Netflix’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Animated Series Gets Official Title, Logo

Today is “Ghostbusters” day.

Sony Pictures joined fans earlier today for a special event at the iconic Fire Department of the City of New York’s (FDNY) Hook & Ladder 8 firehouse, which has served as the recurring base of the Ghostbusters since the original film.

During the presentation, the showrunners of the new “Ghostbusters” animated series Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan and Ghost Corps executive producers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan revealed the title and logo for Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation’s new series – “Ghostbusters: Night Shift.” The series will debut on Netflix in 2027.

See the brand-new logo below.

Sony Pictures Animation/Netflix

The new series focuses on a new group of Ghostbusters in Manhattan in the early 1990s, during Walter Peck’s first run for mayor. (Peck was an EPA administrator and one of the villains of the first movie; he eventually returned as New York’s mayor in the 2024 movie “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”)

There is a new “Ghostbusters” animated feature also coming to Netflix, but information on that front has been harder to come by – as elusive as a class 5 full roaming vapor.

By the time “Ghostbusters: Night Shift” debuts in 2027, it will have been nearly 30 years since the last “Ghostbusters” animated series aired on television. That was 1997’s “Extreme Ghostbusters,” which ran for a single season in broadcast syndication and, true to its name, attempted to rejuvenate the franchise for the hip and edgy 1990s. That series similarly followed a new bunch of Ghostbusters, along with a returning Egon Spengler (voiced by Maurice LaMarche).

Before that, of course, there was “The Real Ghostbusters,” which ran for seven seasons and 140 episodes beginning in 1986, on ABC and broadcast syndication. The somewhat awkward title had to do with a dispute with Filmation and the live-action series “The Ghost Busters,” which the film had borrowed the title from. (Columbia paid a licensing fee for the privilege.) After “Ghostbusters” the movie became an all-consuming hit, Filmation then rushed an animated series called “The Ghost Busters” into production, leaving the official follow-up to the film stuck with a gangly new title.

Also at the special Ghostbusters Day presentation, Reitman and Kenan recognized the Ghostbusters chapters whose collective charitable efforts during the year-long “Ghostbusters Give Back” initiative, which was announced on Ghostbusters Day 2025, exceeded the $500,000 donation goal. They presented “Golden Trap” awards to the top three chapters who raised the most money for their local causes: Buffalo Ghostbusters who raised $67k, Los Angeles Ghostbusters who raised $65k and Ghostbusters Virginia who raised $30k.

Also as a part of the initiative, Jay Levine, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer & Business Operations, Sony Pictures, Reitman and Kenan presented a $150,000 match donation check on behalf of Sony Pictures to Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children’s Foundation, as part of the “Ghostbusters Give Back” charitable program. Ghostbusters chapters around the world raised over $516,000 for local causes with the total reaching an incredible $666,000 with the match donation from Sony Pictures. The moment celebrated the remarkable fundraising efforts of Ghostbusters fan communities across the globe and the positive impact they continue to create in local communities through volunteer work and philanthropy.

There has been no word on a new live-action “Ghostbusters” movie but both “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” were warmly received and moderate hits.

When it comes to “Ghostbusters,” there’s always a life beyond this one…