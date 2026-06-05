‘Scary Movie’ Newcomer Olivia Rose Keegan Praises ‘Brilliant’ OG Cast Upon Their Return: ‘It’s Been Too Long’

The “Scary Movie” franchise is infamous for not taking itself or the movies it parodies too seriously — but still, it’s always important to be earnest.

According to “Scary Movie 6” newcomer Olivia Rose Keegan, part of the reason the films starring Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans work is because they manage to be outrageous while still having some heart.

“We’ve always known Anna is a brilliant genius and this is just more confirmation that she’s more brilliant than ever,” she told TheWrap. “It’s easy to watch these movies and just see it as something so big and outrageous. But if you really zoom in, it only works because it’s grounded and somehow still tied back down to Earth. Anna is so brilliant because she’s so sincere … even though it is big and outrageous and satirical, it has to be connected.”

“This is a movie’s movie; this is a movie for frequent movie-goers,” Keegan added. “The movies that we’re spoofing are all recent movies that have been made since the last ‘Scary Movie.’ We had so much genuinely brilliant art to pull from — these Oscar-winning movies like ‘Sinners,’ ‘Weapons’ — so much great art that the younger generation is immersed in.”

The “Days of Our Lives” alum joins the cast as the elder daughter to Faris’ Cindy Campbell. And despite being a standout (as TheWrap’s review put it), “Scary Movie” is actually the actress’ first outright comedy.

“It’s so strange to be a part of something that I’m a part of the fan base of. I don’t think our human brains are meant to even comprehend something that feels so monumental, so it’s such an honor,” she shared. “I never saw my career taking this route. I’ve never done a comedy. It’s one thing to do your first comedy, but it’s another thing to do your first comedy with the Wayans and Anna and Regina — some of the most renowned, brilliant performers in this world. I just tried to soak it all in.”

Keegan’s fellow newcomers include Damon Wayans Jr., Heidi Gardner, Kim Wayans, Deon Cole, Savannah Lee Nassif, Sydney Park, Cameron Scott Roberts, Gregg Wayans, Benny Zielke and Ruby Snowber, alongside returning fan-favorites like Cheri Oteri, Lochlyn Munro, Chris Elliott, Carmen Electra, Anthony Anderson and Jon Abrahams. However, it’s also a return for Marlon, Shawn, Craig and Keenen Ivory Wayans now that the IP is back in their hands.

“It’s the only way that this franchise could have had an honorable revival. It feels like a reclaiming of sorts. It feels like a rebirth, like a perfect ‘rebootiquel,’ as we’ve coined it,” Keegan noted in conclusion. “It’s been too long, and I think this film does such a beautiful job at feeling like its own original thing with its new flavor and also feeling nostalgic and having those character moments between Shorty and Cindy and Ray and Brenda that you guys have been wanting.”

“Scary Movie” is now offending audiences everywhere in theaters.