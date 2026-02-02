‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Drops First Trailer

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” has officially dropped its first trailer, and it came accessorized with to-die-for fashion. The film’s theatrical release date is set for May 1.

In the nearly two-minute trailer, which dropped on Sunday during the 2026 Grammy Awards, Meryl Streep returned as the formidable runway editor Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway is back as Andy Sachs. However, Miranda, for some reason, can’t quite remember her former assistant right away.

“Look what T.J. Maxx dragged in,” Nigel (Stanley Tucci) jokes as Andy appears in Miranda’s glamorous office.

“Sorry, who is this? Do you know her? Do I know her?” Miranda questions.

“I’m Andy Sachs. Andrea,” Andy replies.

Watch the clip below.

This time around, Andy has a new position at the prestigious magazine, but not everyone can handle it — including Andy’s former foe Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt).

“I’m the new Features Editor at Runway,” Andy asserts.

“No, you are not!” Emily rejects.

“Yeah, we’re all so thrilled,” Miranda adds.

“You know what’s funny, is you’ve changed. You have. You’re much more confident … Kept those eyebrows though, didn’t you?” Emily says.

In this next chapter, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” finds Priestly dealing with the decline of magazine publishing. When Runway magazine becomes in dire need of money, Miranda must turn to her former assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who has now risen to become a powerful executive at a luxury brand, for financial help.

Streep, Hathaway, Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all returning for the follow-up to the 2006 hit film. Simone Ashley and Kenneth Branagh also join, with the latter set to play Miranda Priestly’s husband, while David Frankel returns to direct from a screenplay by the original film’s writer Aline Brosh McKenna.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel about her experiences working at Vogue under Anna Wintour, “The Devil Wears Prada” earned $326 million at the global box office and earned Streep a Best Actress Oscar nomination. The original follows Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Hathaway), a recent college graduate with dreams of becoming a journalist who lands an assistant job at Runway magazine working for the formidable Miranda Priestly. The job a million girls would kill for … except for Andy. As she gets swept up in the high-stakes world of fashion, she’s forced to weigh the cost of ambition against the relationships and values she risks leaving behind.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and Aline Brosh McKenna. The sequel will officially hit theaters on May 1, 2026.