Meryl Streep Spotted in First Look as Miranda Priestly in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Days after Anne Hathaway shared a first look at her “Devil Wears Prada 2” character Andy Sachs, Meryl Streep was spotted in costume as Miranda Priestly.

Photos of Streep walking through the set of the sequel were snapped and spread across the Internet on Wednesday. The Oscar winner’s fit features a camel overcoat, a purple blouse a and brown pleather pencil skirt. Streep will be reprising her role as Priestly – the intense editor of Runway magazine.

Hathaway revealed the first look at her character on Instagram on Monday with a simple caption, reading, “Andy Sachs 2025” and hashtagged “dwp2.” In it, she is wearing a pinstripe suit — minus a jacket — and grinning broadly.

Meryl Streep is seen on the set of “Devil Wears Prada 2” on July 23, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” finds Priestly dealing with the decline of magazine publishing. With Runway magazine in dire need of money, Miranda must turn to her former assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who has now risen to become a powerful executive at a luxury brand, for financial help.

Streep, Hathaway, Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all returning for the follow-up to the 2006 hit film. Simone Ashley and Kenneth Branagh also join, with the latter set to play Miranda Priestly’s husband, while David Frankel returns to direct from a screenplay by the original film’s writer Aline Brosh McKenna.

The sequel went in to production in June and is expected to release in theaters May 1, 2026.