Anne Hathaway Shares First Look at Andy Sachs in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Everyone has their favorite Andy Sachs look from the iconic “Devil Wears Prada” montage — even Emily Blunt’s own husband John Krasinski — but it’s possible a new one overtakes all of those. That’s because, on Monday morning, Anne Hathaway shared a first look at her character in “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

Naturally, the actress gave no hints about the plot or where Andy is at in the sequel, which is currently in production. The image is simply captioned “Andy Sachs 2025,” and hashtagged “dwp2” (which, obviously, stands for “Devil Wears Prada 2”). In it, Hathaway is wearing a pinstripe suit, minus a jacket, and grinning broadly.

The sequel officially went into production last month, and is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all returning for the follow-up to the 2006 film. Kenneth Branagh will also star, and is set to play Miranda Priestly’s (Streep) husband while David Frankel returns to direct from a screenplay by the original film’s writer Aline Brosh McKenna.

As TheWrap previously reported, the next chapter will see Miranda Priestly dealing with the decline of magazine publishing. With Runway magazine in dire need of money, Miranda must turn to her former assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who has now risen to become a powerful executive at a luxury brand, for financial help.

It remains unclear how Andy factors into this particular plot, but we do know that Andy’s unsupportive boyfriend Nate, played by Adrian Grenier in the first film, won’t be returning.

Tracie Thoms, who played Andy’s best friend Lily in the original — an ironic parallel to Hathaway playing a character with a best friend named Lily in “The Princess Diaries — is returning though, and “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley will play a mystery role.

Producer Wendy Finerman and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna were previously attached to the sequel, along with Karen Rosenfelt who was a producer on the original.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, the first “Devil Wears Prada” earned $326 million at the global box office and earned Streep a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” hits theaters on May 1, 2026.