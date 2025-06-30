Adrian Grenier’s Nate Archibald Won’t Return in ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’

Adrian Grenier, who starred as Nate Archibald, the boyfriend of Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs in “The Devil Wears Prada,” is not returning for the sequel, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all returning for the sequel to the 2006 film, with Kenneth Branagh set to play Miranda Priestly’s husband. Production kicked off Monday.

In the original film, Andy and Nate’s relationship crumbles as her career takes off, culminating in a series of fights and a temporary breakup after Andy showed up late to his birthday. Although they both reconcile in the end, many fans called Nate the film’s “true villain” for lacking support.

“All those memes that came out were shocking to me. It hadn’t occurred to me until I started to really think about it, and perhaps it was because I was as immature as Nate was at the time, and in many ways he’s very selfish and self-involved, it was all about him, he wasn’t extending himself to support Andy in her career,” Grenier previously told EW in a 2021 interview.

The story’s next chapter will see Streep’s Miranda Priestly dealing with the decline of magazine publishing.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel that in turn was inspired by the author’s experiences working at Vogue, “The Devil Wears Prada” earned $326 million at the global box office and earned Streep a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” hits theaters on May 1, 2026.

Entertainment Weekly first reported the news.