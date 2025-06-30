Gird Your Loins: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep Start Production on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’

Production is now underway on “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” 20th Century Studios announced on Monday.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all returning for the sequel to the 2006 film, with Kenneth Branagh set to play Miranda Priestly’s husband.

Monday’s announcement video features classic lines from the movie voiced over a pair of the original movie poster’s iconic, red devil stilettos.

The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production. 👠👠 pic.twitter.com/ecVle3oaB8 — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) June 30, 2025

Producer Wendy Finerman and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna were previously attached to the follow-up film. The story’s next chapter will see Streep’s Miranda Priestly dealing with the decline of magazine publishing.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel that in turn was inspired by the author’s experiences working at Vogue, “The Devil Wears Prada” earned $326 million at the global box office and earned Streep a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” hits theaters on May 1, 2026.