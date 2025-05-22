“Devil Wears Prada 2,” the sequel to the hit 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, will officially hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

Early development for the sequel, which welcomes back producer Wendy Finerman and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, started up at 20th Century last year. As TheWrap previously reported, the story’s next chapter will see Miranda Priestly, Streep’s character in the original film, dealing with the decline of magazine publishing.

With her magazine Runway in dire need of money, Miranda must turn for advertising dollars to Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who was consumed by stress as Miranda’s beleaguered assistant in “Devil Wears Prada,” but has now risen to become a powerful executive at a luxury brand.

Right now, there are still no details about if Streep, Blunt or Hathaway will reprise their roles, but here’s to hoping.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel that in turn was inspired by the author’s experiences working at Vogue under Anna Wintour, “The Devil Wears Prada” earned $326 million at the global box office and earned Streep a Best Actress Oscar nomination.



