‘Lilo and Stitch 2’ in the Works at Disney | Video

Disney is in development on “Lilo and Stitch 2,” the studio announced on Thursday.

“Should’ve known he couldn’t keep a secret,” the House of Mouse shared on social media. “A 626 Day surprise: ‘Lilo and Stitch 2’ is now in development!”

Indeed, June 26 marks 626 Day for Disney fans, aptly named since Stitch is Experiment 626.

Disney’s video announcement features Stitch menacingly driving his pink toy Jeep around the studio lot. “Get ready! Here we go,” he says in the clip while etching “Lilo and Stitch 2” into the parking lot. “Stitch want. Stitch want!”

The sequel news comes after the live-action version of the 2002 animated movie has already grossed more than $914 million worldwide. No additional details on the new movie have been made public.

The 2025 “Lilo & Stitch” stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis and Maia Kealoha. It was directed by Dean Fleischer Camp from a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.

“Lilo & Stitch” is now in theaters.