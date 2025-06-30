Anna Wintour’s Vogue Run Built a New Model for Legacy Media in the Digital Age | Commentary

After 37 years as editor-in-chief of American Vogue, Anna Wintour announced last week that she is stepping back from the role — just one year shy of the record set by Edna Woolman Chase, who held the title from 1914 to 1952.

For most American readers, Wintour is synonymous with the magazine. And with her departure, she becomes the last Vogue editor-in-chief worldwide, as the title is officially retired across all editions. This marks more than a staffing change — it closes a foundational chapter in Condé Nast’s history.

Despite all the noise, Wintour — now 75 — remains Vogue’s global editorial director and Condé Nast’s chief content officer, extending her influence across continents, platforms and mediums. The decision to retire the editor-in-chief title is likely part of a broader global restructuring Condé Nast began in 2021, reflecting both a strategic unification of editorial voices and a response to economic pressures facing legacy media — pressures fueled by the upending of traditional publishing over the past two decades due to the rise of bloggers, influencers and social platforms that democratized taste and disrupted authority.

Still, there’s no denying that something profound is ending. The era of the singular visionary who alone defines a magazine’s voice is giving way to a new model — though that perception, shaped in part by pop culture portrayals like “The Devil Wears Prada,” wasn’t strictly accurate to begin with. While Wintour was the final word, as editor-in-chief she worked closely with a dedicated, talented team who helped shape Vogue’s editorial vision. Many of these staffers were mentored by her and have gone on to lead and influence the broader fashion media landscape.

Sara Moonves began her career at Vogue before leaving to become a contributing fashion editor at W, where she now serves as editor-in-chief and helped guide the magazine through its buyout from Condé Nast. Eva Chen moved from Teen Vogue to Instagram, where she is now director of fashion partnerships. Samira Nasr started as a market assistant at Vogue, later became executive fashion director at Vanity Fair and is now editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar. Most recently, Mark Guiducci, who held senior roles at Vogue, was appointed editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair. As Wintour told staff last week: “I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas.”

Anna Wintour and Marc Jacobs attend a 2008 event at the Brooklyn Museum. (Source: Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Wintour also championed the designers and photographers who helped define Vogue’s aesthetic. She spotted Marc Jacobs early on, even helping him secure prestigious venues when finances were tight. She was an unwavering supporter of Alexander McQueen and continued to back John Galliano through his career’s more turbulent chapters. In 2006, she encouraged Brooks Brothers to take a chance on the then-unknown Thom Browne, helping launch his rise to prominence. Meanwhile her partnerships with photographers such as Peter Lindbergh, Annie Leibovitz, Steven Meisel, David Sims and Craig McDean have all been instrumental in shaping Vogue’s visual language.

“If you’re in a creative field, you know how essential it is never to stop growing in your work,” she shared with the Vogue team. “When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine.”

And she delivered on that vision. From transforming the Met Gala into fashion’s most-watched event — an evolution captured in the acclaimed 2016 documentary “The First Monday in May” — to blending celebrity culture with high fashion, Wintour didn’t just edit Vogue, she turned it into a cultural barometer.

She advocated for emerging designers before it was mainstream, made street style front row-worthy and elevated red carpets into editorial campaigns. With initiatives like the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and Fashion’s Night Out, she provided crucial business support to rising talent and helped energize the retail economy.

Wintour also led Vogue’s seamless transition online — something many legacy brands struggled with. Her clear vision for digital, social and video content transformed Vogue into a multi-platform brand. The new Vogue app brings the brand even closer to how people consume content today. It’s now the go-to hub for all of Vogue’s digital offerings — from runway shows and seamless shopping experiences to behind-the-scenes posts from editors and contributors, making it feel more like a social feed than a traditional magazine platform.

Another savvy innovation was the creation of the Vogue 100 Club, an exclusive membership program that offers the brand’s most devoted followers access to Vogue’s inner circle while also establishing a new, high-end revenue stream. Wintour also launched Vogue World, a roving live event that blends runway shows with immersive performances and city-specific cultural storytelling. It debuted in New York in 2022, expanded to London and Paris, and this October, will take place in Los Angeles on the Paramount Pictures lot. Under her leadership, Vogue has become more accessible and reflective of the world today.

“On a practical level, many of my responsibilities will remain the same,” she noted in her formal announcement. “Including paying very close attention to the fashion industry and the creative cultural force that is our extraordinary Met Ball … and charting the course of future Vogue Worlds or any other original fearless ideas we may come up with. And it goes without saying that I plan to remain Vogue’s tennis and theater editor in perpetuity.”

So, while the editor-in-chief title may be retiring, Anna Wintour is certainly not.