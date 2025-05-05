Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet: Colman Domingo, Sydney Sweeney, Pharrell Williams and More Look Superfine in Tailored Fashion | Photos

The first Monday in May meant the stars were out for the 2025 Met Gala. This year’s theme was ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ in support of the spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Anna Wintour hosted the NYC event alongside co-chairs Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo for the annual Costume Institute Benefit. This year’s ball “presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style over 300 years through the concept of dandyism,” per the museum.
Other notable names in attendance included Al Sharpton, Cynthia Erivo, Sydney Sweeney, among many others. Honorary chair LeBron James was supposed to attend but was forced to withdraw last-minute due to a recent knee injury, though his wife Savannah James did still walk the red carpet.
Plus, with Louis Vuitton as the official sponsor, it wasn’t much of a surprise to see the men make the most of the fête this time around, regardless of the $75,000 ticket price.
Check out your favorite celebrities’ tailored looks in TheWrap’s photo gallery of the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, below:
Colman Domingo
Anna Wintour
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
Lewis Hamilton
Whoopi Goldberg
Sydney Sweeney
Kerry Washington
Walton Goggins
Sadie Sink
Pamela Anderson
Diana Ross
Gigi Hadid
Suki Waterhouse
Sabrina Carpenter
Demi Moore
Henry Golding
Andra Day
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Gayle King
Cynthia Erivo
Jodie Turner-Smith
Imaan Hammam
Bad Bunny
Jon Batiste
Miley Cyrus
Serena Williams
Ava DuVernay
Jennie
Heidi Klum
Keith Powers
Zoe Saldaña
Simone Biles
James Corden and Julia Carey
Savannah James
Lupita Nyong’o
Zendaya
Barry Keoghan
Mindy Kaling
Joey King
Sarah Snook
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Karlie Kloss
Tyler Perry
Gina Alice Redlinger
Gustav Magnar Witzoe
Raúl Domingo
Wendi and Grace Murdoch
Jessica Kayll
Breanna Stewart
Audra McDonald
Evan Ross
Tory Burch
Maya Hawke
Jeremy O. Davis
Cristina Baxter
The gallery itself will run May 10 through Oct. 26 at The Met.