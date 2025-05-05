Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet: Colman Domingo, Sydney Sweeney, Pharrell Williams and More Look Superfine in Tailored Fashion | Photos

This year’s event is a “a cultural and historical examination of Black style over 300 years through the concept of dandyism”

Met Gala 2025
Met Gala 2025 ( Credit: Getty Images)
JD Knapp
and

The first Monday in May meant the stars were out for the 2025 Met Gala. This year’s theme was ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ in support of the spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Anna Wintour hosted the NYC event alongside co-chairs Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo for the annual Costume Institute Benefit. This year’s ball “presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style over 300 years through the concept of dandyism,” per the museum. 

Other notable names in attendance included Al Sharpton, Cynthia Erivo, Sydney Sweeney, among many others. Honorary chair LeBron James was supposed to attend but was forced to withdraw last-minute due to a recent knee injury, though his wife Savannah James did still walk the red carpet.

Plus, with Louis Vuitton as the official sponsor, it wasn’t much of a surprise to see the men make the most of the fête this time around, regardless of the $75,000 ticket price.

Check out your favorite celebrities’ tailored looks in TheWrap’s photo gallery of the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, below:

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Colman Domingo, Met Gala
Colman Domingo (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Anna Wintour

Met Gala Chair, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour (Credit: John Shearer/WireImage)

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

Pharrell Williams, Met Gala Co-Chair, and Helen Lasichanh (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton

Met Gala Co-Chair Lewis Hamilton (Credit: John Shearer/WireImage)

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington, Met Gala 2025
Kerry Washington (Credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins, Met Gala 2025
Walton Goggins (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink, Met Gala
Sadie Sink (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson, Met Gala 2025
Pamela Anderson (Credit: John Shearer/WireImage)

Diana Ross

Diana Ross (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid, Met Gala 2025
Gigi Hadid (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse, Met Gala 2025
Suki Waterhouse (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter, Met Gala 2025
Sabrina Carpenter (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Demi Moore

Demi Moore, Met Gala 2025
Demi Moore (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Henry Golding

Henry Golding, Met Gala 2025
Henry Golding (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Andra Day

Andra Day, Met Gala 2025
Andra Day (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Met Gala
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Met Gala
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz (Credit: John Shearer/WireImage)

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Met Gala 2025
Patrick Schwarzenegger (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Gayle King

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Gayle King attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo, Met Gala 2025
Cynthia Erivo (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith, Met Gala
Jodie Turner-Smith (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Imaan Hammam

Imaan Hammam, Met Gala 2025
Imaan Hammam (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste, Met Gala 2025
Jon Batiste (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Jon Batiste attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Serena Williams

Serena Williams, Met Gala 2025
Serena Williams (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay, Met Gala 2025
Ava DuVernay (Credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Jennie

Jennie (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum (Credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Keith Powers

Keith Powers, Met Gala 2025
Keith Powers (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña, Met Gala
Zoe Saldaña (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Simone Biles

Simone Biles, Met Gala
Simone Biles (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

James Corden and Julia Carey

ames Corden, Julia Carey, Met Gala 2025
James Corden and Julia Carey (Credit: John Shearer/WireImage)

Savannah James

Savannah James, Met Gala 2025
Savannah James (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o, Met Gala 2025
Lupita Nyong’o (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Zendaya

Zendaya (Credit: John Shearer/WireImage)
Zendaya (Credit: John Shearer/WireImage)

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan (Credit: Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Joey King

Joey King (Credit: John Shearer/WireImage)

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook (Credit: John Shearer/WireImage)

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kross, Met Gala 2025
Karlie Kloss (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry, Met Gala 2025
Tyler Perry (Credit: John Shearer/WireImage)

Gina Alice Redlinger

Gina Alice Redlinger (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Gustav Magnar Witzoe

Gustav Magnar Witzoe (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Raúl Domingo

Raúl Domingo (Credit: Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Wendi and Grace Murdoch

Wendi Murdoch and Grace Murdoch (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Jessica Kayll

Jessica Kayll (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart, Met Gala 2025
Breanna Stewart (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald, Met Gala 2025
Audra McDonald (Credit: John Shearer/WireImage)

Evan Ross

Evan Ross, Met Gala 2025
Evan Ross (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Tory Burch

Tory Burch, Met Gala 2025
Tory Burch (Credit: John Shearer/WireImage)

Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke, Met Gala 2025
Maya Hawke (Credit: John Shearer/WireImage)

Jeremy O. Davis

Jeremy O. Harris, Met Gala
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Jeremy O. Harris attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Cristina Baxter

Cristina Baxter (Credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

The gallery itself will run May 10 through Oct. 26 at The Met.

