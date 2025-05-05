Where to Watch the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet Live

The Met Gala returns this Monday, as the year’s biggest stars flock to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and don their very best.

This year’s guests will dress to the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.” The designers and guests can interpret the theme as they wish, but the dress code nods to the exhibition’s focus on menswear.

Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour will co-chair the 2025 Met Gala, benefitting the Met’s costume institute and raising eight-figure sums for the exhibit.

What time does the Met Gala start?

Guests are scheduled to arrive at this year’s gala from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST, but the red carpet coverage will begin at 6 p.m. EST.

How can I watch the Met Gala?

Viewers can watch the Met Gala on cable on E! at 6 p.m. EST.

Is it streaming?

Yes, the Met Gala carpet will be streaming on Vogue.com and will livestream on the magazine’s YouTube channel live at 6 p.m. EST.

You can also tune into the E! red carpet live on Peacock, E! Online and on YouTube, along with the network’s other social media platforms.

The Associated Press will provide live coverage of celebrity departures from the Mark Hotel starting at 5 p.m. EST and will stream the red carpet on delay at 6:30 p.m., with feeds available on YouTube and APNews.com.

What is the theme?

The 2025 Met Gala theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and the dress code is “Tailored for You.”

Per Wintour’s request, guests can nod to the exhibition’s focus on menswear. The exhibit specifically takes inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,” so dressing to those themes will likely be present on the 2025 carpet.

Who are the co-chairs of the event?

Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will co-host the 2025 Met Gala. LeBron James will serve as honorary chair but said he will not be in attendance due to a recent knee injury.

Who is hosting the Met red carpet?

Teyana Taylor, Ego Nwodim and La La Anthony will lead Vogue’s red carpet coverage, with Emma Chamberlain serving as the outlet’s special correspondent. This will be the SNL star’s first appearance at the Met Gala.