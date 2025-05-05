Met Gala 2025 Theme Explained: What Is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’?

Guests for the 2025 Met Gala will adhere to this year’s dress code, “Tailored for You,” inspired by the spring 2025 exhibition at the Costume Institute, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Each year, Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour carefully curates the guest list for arguably the biggest night in fashion. The event itself, which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is kept tightly under wraps, but its red carpet has attracted the attention of fashion lovers across the globe.

Per The Met, the 2025 dress code is a nod to the exhibition’s focus on menswear and is “purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation,” meaning designers and their celebrity clients can take creative liberties with the theme and its accompanying dress code.

The spring exhibit “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” explores the role of sartorial style in forming Black identities, specifically focusing on the emergence, and significance of the Black dandy. Black dandyism is a “defiant reclaiming” of space for the Black community as a white hegemonic culture attempted to define and confine Black identity. The exhibit is the first since 2003 that has focused on menswear and was inspired by guest curator Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”

“Dandyism can seem frivolous, but it often poses a challenge to or a transcendence of social and cultural hierarchies,” Miller said in a statement to Vogue. “It asks questions about identity, representation, and mobility in relation to race, class, gender, sexuality, and power. This exhibition explores dandyism as both a pronouncement and a provocation.”

“Tailored for You” leaves room for interpretation, asking guests to incorporate elements of menswear in a way that coordinates with their personal style. Stars are expected to put their on twist on suits. Other menswear staples, such as hats, ties, canes, brooches and pocket squares, may also appear on Monday night’s red carpet.

Wintour will be co-hosting the 2025 Met Gala alongside Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Met Gala host committee includes André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Grace Wales Bonner, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Regina King, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla, Usher and Kara Walker.