‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Drops First Teaser – and Miranda Priestly Is Fierce as Ever

The devil has returned.

The first teaser for “The Devil Wears Prada 2” dropped Wednesday offering a first look at Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs after nearly 20 years. Watch yourself in the video below.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” finds Priestly dealing with the decline of magazine publishing. With Runway magazine in dire need of money, Miranda must turn to her former assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who has now risen to become a powerful executive at a luxury brand, for financial help.

Streep, Hathaway, Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all returning for the follow-up to the 2006 hit film. Simone Ashley and Kenneth Branagh also join, with the latter set to play Miranda Priestly’s husband, while David Frankel returns to direct from a screenplay by the original film’s writer Aline Brosh McKenna.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel that in turn was inspired by the author’s experiences working at Vogue under Anna Wintour, “The Devil Wears Prada” earned $326 million at the global box office and earned Streep a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

The sequel went in to production in June and will officially hit theaters on May 1, 2026.