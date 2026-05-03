‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Cast Reveals What It Would Take to Make a 3rd Movie

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt are all open to making a third installment of “The Devil Wears Prada” — but will only do so if the script is good, the trio told People in an interview published Sunday. Streep also joked that the cast also has to be alive.

In addition to the script, Hathaway noted, “And then, everybody has to say yes” before Blunt added, “It’s got to be the core four” — a reference to the three in the interview and Stanely Tucci.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” was made 20 years after the original.

“The thing that struck me was that when we made the first one, I was just a 22-year-old mess,” Hathaway told People. “I mean, I’m in such a different phase of my life. I’m really lucky. I found someone that I love so much [husband Adam Shulman]. We’ve been married for 17 years. We’ve got two kids. I just feel like my life is in a much more complete and whole place. I felt so lost when I was 22, which really worked for the character.”

Streep described the process of relearning her character, Miranda Priestly, as “kind of easy.” She added, “I think you keep these characters. I liked discovering [Miranda] again.”

Blunt also said, “You are sort of fused with this person you’re playing. Listen, I love playing this lunatic. I had a lot of fun slithering back into her shoes.”

The sequel has enjoyed a $233 million global opening since its debut Friday, which put it above Marvel’s “Thunderbolts*,” which had a $160 million global debut last summer.