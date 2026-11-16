IShowSpeed and the Obamas’ ‘Eyes of Ghana’ Doc Coming to Speed’s YouTube Channel

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“The Eyes of Ghana,” director Ben Proudfoot’s documentary about Ghanian leader Kwame Nkrumah and his personal cameraman Chris Tsui Hesse, will be coming to IShowSpeed’s YouTube channel on Tuesday. Speed, who produced the documentary alongside Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, announced the news on Monday alongside the former U.S. president.

“Our goal is to start as many conversations as humanly possible. I think we often forget, as documentary filmmakers going through the world, that our job is to find important stories, craft beautiful, truthful films about them and then share them with as many people as humanly possible,” Proudfoot told TheWrap. “If you take a second here in 2026 and think about who has the attention of the most number of people, there are the companies that do that professionally, but you also have this incredible growing class of creators who have so many people who are waiting to see what they’re going to do next. With this being so authentic and organic to what Speed was already doing, it made perfect sense.”

The film follows the life and career of Nkrumah, the revolutionary leader who became the first prime minister and later president of Ghana. His story is told through interviews with people who knew the political leader, subject matter experts and through Hesse’s footage. Hesse spent his life chronicling Ghana’s journey to independence as well as Nkrumah’s dedication to correcting overly simplistic and often racist depictions of African people during the 1950s and ’60s. Following the 1966 coup, hours of Hesse’s footage were burned by the new Ghanaian government and were only salvaged because Hesse saved 1,300 reels from his personal collection in London.

The documentary premiered during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and recently wrapped its theatrical run in more than 110 theaters around the world. Speed, who was approached about this project after announcing his widely praised tour of Africa, livestreamed his arrival at the New York theatrical premiere for “The Eyes of Ghana” and released the trailer to his followers. The trailer scored an estimated 25 million views, a shockingly high number for any documentary, let alone a historical doc. The team hopes this intense fan-fueled passion will lead to more people overall watching the film.

“As we were having other distribution conversations, Ben was always like, ‘How do we get it to the continent of Africa? How do we make sure that every African has access?’” Ethan Lewis, head of non-fiction and sports at Higher Ground, told TheWrap.

That determination to make sure “The Eyes of Ghana” could be streamed internationally without a paywall led to the team trying something that’s never been done before and distributing their project on a creator’s channel.

“I remember when Speed announced the trailer, he said of Chris Hesse, ‘He was streaming before streaming was streaming,’” Proudfoot said. “[Speed] can do anything he wants with [his channel]. He can sell anything he wants with it. To be able to say, ‘I’m going to use it to make sure this piece of African history is not lost’ is extraordinary. He deserves a lot of credit.”

Speed’s Africa tour ended with the creator being granted Ghanian citizenship as his mother is from the country. But “The Eyes of Ghana” also has a bit of personal connection to former President Obama. One of the film’s subjects, the Kenyan former Minister of Justice Tom Mboya, was a freedom fighter who mentored Barack Obama Sr. and encouraged him to study in the U.S., just like Nkrumah did.

“Obviously, we know the outcome of that story: His son would become president United States,” Lewis said. “Now for Higher Ground and Breakwater Studios to partner and to have the honor of President Obama tapping this story as being an important one for him … it’s an amazing full circle moment that spans decades. It’s also indicative of the kinds of things that the President and Michelle Obama get behind.”

Though “The Eyes of Ghana” may be one of the first documentary to partner with a creator, it may not be the last. Proudfoot and Lewis are open to potentially partnering with more creators when it comes to distribution depending on how the film performs.

“What is this exercise really about? It’s about connecting people like Chris Hesse, who have an extraordinary story to tell, with an audience who wants their mind opened, wants their perception transformed, wants to be inspired and wants to know the truth. How do you connect those two people as a filmmaker?” Proudfoot said. “Nothing I’m talking about has anything to do with runtime, aspect ratio, distributor, exhibitor or where it happens. All of those things have special pros and cons to each of them, but as filmmakers, because so many things are changing, we have to come back to brass tacks and say, how do we just do our most basic job?”