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‘The Final Girl Support Group’ Adaptation in the Works at Paramount

Christopher Landon will write the script and direct

Christopher Landon The Final Girl Support Group
(Photo credit: Getty Images)
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Paramount Pictures is developing an adaptation of “The Final Girl Support Group,” the studio announced Wednesday.

The adaptation will be written and directed by Christopher Landon, the creative force behind horror hits like “Freaky,” “Heart Eyes” and several films in the “Paranormal Activity” franchise.

The film is based on Grady Hendrix’s novel of the same name, which became a New York Times bestseller and received the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Horror Novel of 2021. Hendrix will serve as an executive producer on the film.

“The Final Girl Support Group” will be produced by Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti via Double Dream and Adam Goldworm via Aperture Entertainment.

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Of note, Paramount Pictures is also developing Grady Hendrix’s novella, “BadAsstronauts.” Goldworm is also attached to produce this project, alongside Todd Garner. Like with “The Final Girl Support Group,” Hendrix will executive produce the “BadAsstronauts” adaptation.

 Landon most recently directed the thriller “Drop” starring Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar for Universal Pictures. Previously, Landon was brought into the “Paranormal Activity” franchise by Paramount Pictures, writing and producing “Paranormal Activity” 2, 3 and 4, as well as writing and directing its spinoff “Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones.” Additionally, he directed the feature “Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse” for Paramount Pictures, as well as the wildly successful “Happy Death Day” and its sequel “Happy Death Day 2 U,” which he wrote and directed.

Landon also co-wrote and directed “Freaky,” starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton for Universal Pictures, and Netflix’s “We Have A Ghost,” starring David Harbour, Anthony Mackie and Jennifer Coolidge.  

Landon is repped by WME, Mosaic and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher 

Deadline first reported the news.

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Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

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Comments

  1. Elena Schwartz Avatar
    Elena Schwartz

    SOOOO sick of boring old white dudes. yawn! this will bomb. they could have hired an auteur female filmmaker who would have a unique take/actual POV on FEMALE stories instead of recycling the same hacks 