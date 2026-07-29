‘The Final Girl Support Group’ Adaptation in the Works at Paramount

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Paramount Pictures is developing an adaptation of “The Final Girl Support Group,” the studio announced Wednesday.

The adaptation will be written and directed by Christopher Landon, the creative force behind horror hits like “Freaky,” “Heart Eyes,” and several films in the “Paranormal Activity” franchise.

The film is based on Grady Hendrix’s novel by the same name, which became a New York Times bestseller and received the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Horror Novel of 2021. Hendrix will serve as an executive producer on the film.

“The Final Girl Support Group” will be produced by Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti via Double Dream and Adam Goldworm via Aperture Entertainment.

Of note, Paramount Pictures is also developing Grady Hendrix’s novella, “BadAsstronauts.” Todd Garner and Adam Goldworm are attached to produce and Hendrix will executive produce.

Landon most recently directed the thriller “Drop” starring Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar for Universal Pictures. Previously, Landon was brought into the “Paranormal Activity” franchise by Paramount Pictures, writing and producing “Paranormal Activity” 2, 3 and 4, as well as writing and directing its spinoff “Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones.” Additionally, he directed the feature “Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse” for Paramount Pictures as well as the wildly successful “Happy Death Day” and its sequel “Happy Death Day 2 U” which he wrote and directed. Landon also co-wrote and directed “Freaky,” starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton for Universal Pictures, and Netflix’s “We Have A Ghost,” starring David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, and Jennifer Coolidge.

Landon is repped by WME, Mosaic and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher

Deadline first reported the news.