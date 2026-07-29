Tom Holland Recalls Hating an Early Cut of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: ‘It Totally Didn’t Work’

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As positive reviews for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” land online, Tom Holland admitted that an early cut of the movie wasn’t to his liking.

In an interview with Quotable, which was released on Wednesday ahead of Holland’s fourth “Spider-Man” movie, the British actor shared he had seen “loads of different cuts of this movie” – including one version he actually “hated.”

“One of the cuts was they took all of the notes from all of the random people that saw the film and they changed the movie,” Holland, who spent time in the writers’ room to help shape the film’s story, recalled. “And then, we watched it and we hated it.”

He continued: “It like, totally didn’t work. And it’s what the people were asking for, but it wasn’t quite what we wanted as the creatives. But they learned lessons from that experience.”

Holland highlighted that this is part of the movie-making process, however, adding, “a movie can change in a thousand different ways in the edit room.”

Watch his comments below.

Yet, the final product is set to be a success with critics and at the box office. Not only is “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” poised for one of the biggest box office openings of all time, but it has been praised as Holland’s best performance in the series to date.

For instance, TheWrap’s William Bibbiani had plenty of positive commentary to shower on the newest installment, writing,”‘Brand New Day’ is a fantastic film about Peter Parker and his ongoing, often disastrous attempts to be a good person, no matter how much it hurts him personally.”

“It’s even a fantastic movie about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which other superheroes and supervillains show up, contribute to the story and meaningfully relate to its themes, but never outstay their welcome or hog the spotlight,” he continued. “We don’t get many great MCU movies anymore. That this is one of the highlights of the whole franchise feels amazing. And spectacular. And sensational.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” swings into theaters July 31.