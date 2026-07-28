‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ First Reactions Praise New Installment as ‘Best’ in the Tom Holland Series

Initial reactions to “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” are in after the new installment from Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures had its Los Angeles premiere Monday evening, and some are even praising the superhero movie as the “best” in the Tom Holland series.
The highly anticipated sequel comes nearly five years after “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hit theaters, which saw all of Peter Parker (Holland)’s friends – including Zendaya’s MJ Jones-Watson and Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds – forget his existence in order to stop a disastrous breach in the multi-verse. “Brand New Day” picks up after these events and welcomes “Spider-Man” newcomers Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink.
“#SpiderMan #BrandNewDay is really one of the best of these. Strong emotional center, blistering action, deeply sincere. Just excellent,” Eric Francisco, the associate entertainment editor at Esquire, wrote on X Monday night.
Entertainment reporter Jonathan Sim chimed in with, “From a visual perspective, #SpiderManBrandNewDay is the BEST MCU #SpiderMan movie by a LONG SHOT. The cinematography is phenomenal, the action sequences are so dynamic and well-choreographed, and the movie has the same colorist as DRIVE, 12 YEARS A SLAVE, and EUPHORIA.”
Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “Don’t mind me. I’m just sitting here crying after watching #SpidermanBrandNewDay. It’s a massive movie that balances like 5 different through lines in equal measure, each better than the last. It can feel a little overwhelming but it all comes together so beautifully it works.”
Read on for a full roundup of reactions to “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”
“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” swings into theaters July 31.