‘The Great Mouse Detective’ Gets 40th Anniversary Discussion at LightBox Expo | Exclusive

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“The Great Mouse Detective,” which unofficially launched the second golden age of Walt Disney Animation, turns 40 year this year. And at this year’s LightBox Expo, being held from Oct. 23 to 25 at the Pasadena Convention Center, directors Ron Clements and John Musker will be on-hand to discuss the film.

During the panel, fans will “hear behind-the-scenes stories, creative insights and reflections on the lasting legacy of the film that helped pave the way for the Disney Renaissance,” according to the official release. Nick Manfredi will moderate the panel.

Based on the “Basil of Baker Street” book series written by Eve Titus and illustrated by Paul Galdone, the story follows a mouse detective who happens to live in the same flat as Sherlock Holmes. And wouldn’t you know it? Basil shares many of the same attributes as the world-famous detective, eventually stumbling upon a mystery involving Ratigan (voiced by Vincent Price), the world’s greatest criminal mind.

Following “The Great Mouse Detective,” Clements and Musker would go on to helm some of the most memorable modern Disney classics – 1989’s “The Little Mermaid,” 1992’s “Aladdin,” 1997’s “Hercules” and 2002’s “Treasure Planet,” along with 2009’s “The Princess and the Frog.” Their last feature together was 2016’s “Moana,” which was just remade this summer with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui.

In 2023, Musker released his jazzy short film “I’m Hip,” which he animated by hand.

At the 2025 Annecy International Film Festival, it was announced that Clements had come out of retirement and was serving in an advisory role for Walt Disney Animation Studios. His book, “Making Disney Magic . . . from a Mermaid to Moana – Tales of a Disney Animation Director,” arrives in stores on Oct. 13. Musker wrote the foreword.

The complete 2026 LightBox Expo line-up will be revealed later Wednesday. Check the expo’s official website for more details.