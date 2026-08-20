Felicia Day’s ‘The Guild’ Reunion Movie Sets Crowdfunding Record With Nearly $5.8 Million Pledged

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It looks like Felicia Day’s “The Guild” reunion movie will not only get made, but it’ll also make history in the process. As of Thursday morning, the film became the highest crowdfunded movie ever, breaking the record “Veronica Mars” set more than a decade ago.

The Kickstarter campaign has raised $5,770,628 and was still climbing as of publication. The 2014 “Veronica Mars” film previously set the record in 2013, raising $5,702,153 to get made.

“The Guild” began as a web series in 2007, and ran until 2013. The story followed the lives of an online gamers guild, The Knights of Good, who play hours and hours of a game simply referred to as ‘The Game.’ It largely focused on Codex, the guild’s healer, as she works on a gaming addiction.

The movie is set to be called “The Guild: Ren Faire’d,” and will reunite the fan-favorite characters as they take on an adventure at a Renaissance Faire.

“When I realized the show’s 20th anniversary was coming up in 2027, I knew I needed to do something big to celebrate,” Day explained in a post on the Kickstarter’s page. “My times with the cast during Covid, when we were murdering each other over and over in Among Us, reminded me of all the fun we’d had together. But it wasn’t until someone evoked rage in my heart that I decided to make a reunion movie.”

Said rage was sparked by a Hollywood executive who called Day to discuss turning the show into a TV series, but recasting everyone with younger actors.

“They wanted to recast me in my own show. And in that moment I knew I had to bring the cast together again and make a reunion movie,” she detailed. “Fund it by going straight to the community that helped us defy the system over and over for nearly twenty years. So we could laugh together again. Celebrate gamers and geeks again. And do it OUR way.”

The Kickstarter was set to run for 40 days, but its goal was met well before that. And there’s still more than a day to go.