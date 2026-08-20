‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Gives His Blessing to Meta Spinoff ‘Legends’ Despite Not Being Involved

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Kurt Sutter may not be involved in FX’s upcoming “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff, but he’s giving “Legends” his full blessing. The creator of the iconic biker drama shared his thoughts about the project on Instagram Thursday.

True to form, Sutter filmed his response to the upcoming series while sitting shirtless in a hot box, “where, quite frankly, I belong,” he joked.

“I am not involved in ‘Legends’ at all, nor should I be. It has nothing to do with the characters I created or the mythology. It is really about the show and the legacy of the show. And quite frankly, there are thousands of people who are responsible for that legacy,” Sutter said.

He then assured his fans that Charlie Hunnam, who played Jax Teller in the original “Sons of Anarchy” and is the co-creator of “Legends,” came to Sutter early in the pitching process to ask for his blessing. Sutter also noted that the “Sons of Anarchy” IP would “probably not be able to be invoked for various reasons of legalese stuff.”

“I gave Charlie my full blessing. I wish nothing but the best for him in this project,” Sutter continued, noting that his wife — actor Katey Sagal — will be in the upcoming series. “I have nothing but love for John Landgraf and the folks at FX who have been so good to me, so generous. So it has my full-blown ‘watch this motherf–ker.’”

Sutter also revealed that he’s seen at least one of Sagal’s scripts and was impressed. “It’s so well done, and I think you’ll dig it,” he teased.

“Legends” was announced on Wednesday and is one of the wilder spinoff ideas out there. The series will follow several “Sons of Anarchy” cast members playing themselves as they reunite at a fan convention.

The upcoming FX on Hulu series will star Hunnam, Sagal, Ron Perlman, Maggie Siff, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates and Theo Rossi. Hunnam co-creates the series alongside Jonathan Groff. Rob Mac (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Welcome to Wrexham”), Nicholas Frenkel and Jackie Cohn all serve as executive producers. The series will be produced by FX Productions and 20th Television.