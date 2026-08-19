Charlie Hunnam and ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast to Reunite as Themselves in FX and Hulu Meta Thriller ‘Legends’

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A new series set in the “Sons of Anarchy” universe has been ordered at FX. “Legends” is a meta limited series that will follow the cast of “Sons of Anarchy” reuniting at a fan convention and will premiere on FX and Hulu.

The series comes from Charlie Hunnam and Jonathan Groff and is executive produced by Rob Mac (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Welcome to Wrexham”), Nicholas Frenkel and Jackie Cohn. “Sons of Anarchy” cast members Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Maggie Siff, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates and Theo Rossi will also star in the series and will play themselves. The series will be produced by FX Productions and 20th Television.

“When Charlie brought us this inspired idea, we instantly sparked to his bold and entertaining vision,” said Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment. “Charlie’s talents are on full display as a writer, performer and executive producer, leading the real-life brotherhood on an adventure that is both a love letter to the series and a fun meta twist on what fans think they know.”

This will be the second spinoff series in the “Sons of Anarchy” universe. Created by Kurt Sutter, the biker drama premiered in 2008 and followed Hunnam’s Jax Teller, a young member of the SOA biker gang who starts to question himself, his relationships and the club after discovering a manifesto written by his late father. The drama was incredibly popular during its run with its third season averaging 4.9 million weekly viewers. That was followed in 2018 by “Mayans M.C.,” a series that followed J.D. Pardo’s Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes and was created by Sutter and Elgin James.

This will mark a return to FX for Hunnam, who hasn’t been on the network since “Sons of Anarchy” ended in 2014. Most recently, Hunnam starred as Ed Gein in the third season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s “Monster” on Netflix. He’s also set to star as patriarch Andrew Borden in the upcoming Lizzie Borden season of the show. “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” scored Hunnam an Emmy, Golden Globe, Actor Award and Critics Choice Award nomination.