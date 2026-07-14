Steve Buscemi Joins Rob Mac and Lizzy Caplan in FX’s ‘Far Cry’ TV Adaptation

Steve Buscemi will join Rob Mac and Lizzy Caplan in FX’s TV adaptation of Ubisoft’s “Far Cry.”

Buscemi has joined the series from Mac and Noah Hawley, which will take inspiration from Far Cry’s storytelling style to embrace an anthology series, with each season taking place in a new setting with a new group of characters. Details of Buscemi’s role have not yet been disclosed.

The news comes just weeks after Caplan was announced to be joining the cast, which has had Mac attached as a star and EP since landing a series order at FX and Hulu in November 2025.

Hawley (“Fargo” and “Alien: Earth”) and Mac (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) executive produce “Far Cry,” with Hawley EPing through his 26 Keys production banner while Mac executive produces via production banner More Better Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.

As one of Ubisoft’s most popular franchises, Far Cry has tallied over 100 million unique players since 2004.

Buscemi is best known for starring in films “Reservoir Dogs,” “Fargo,” “The Big Lebowski” and “The Death of Stalin,” and his TV credits include “Boardwalk Empire,” “Miracle Workers” and “The Sopranos,” as well as guest appearances on “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Buscemi recently starred opposite Jenna Ortega in the second season of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” and will soon appear opposite John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell in Martin McDonagh’s “Wild Horse Nine.”

Additional EPs include Simon Emanuel, Emilia Serrano for 26 Keys, Nicholas Frenkel for 3 Arts, Monica Macer, Peter Calloway and John Campisi, as well as Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin and Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television.

Buscemi is represented by UTA and The Gotham Group.